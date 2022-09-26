For all the effort and resilience Matt Williamson and his players could muster on Saturday night against Washburn, the result didn’t correlate the way they wanted it to.
Looking back on the overtime loss, Williamson said the biggest difference was the big plays, giving up plays over 15 yards.
“Our offense did what it needed to to score enough points to win and we just weren’t able to stop enough big plays to be able to pull that win off for sure,” Williamson said.
The Griffons were able to claw their way back into a game where they trailed by 11 at one point and stopping a high octane offense like Washburn was something they knew wasn’t going to be an easy task. The Ichabods had over 500 yards of offense against Western and averaged 6.9 yards per play. Stopping the passing game involving quarterback Kellen Simoncic and receiver James Letcher Jr. proved to be a chore the whole game. Letcher Jr. tallied 180 yards on 12 catches and two touchdowns.
For the Griffons, it’s all in the rearview mirror and it’ll have to be quick as they have a date with the Bearcats up in Maryville this upcoming Saturday. A game that has plenty of meaning for both teams, but Williamson doesn’t have to remind the players.
“Our kids are going to be ready to go. I mean, this is just like the super bowl. You get locked into the emotions of the game, you hear the crowd and stuff like that. We’ve gotta be on the field, don’t hear anything and we just gotta execute what we’re gonna do at a high level. If we do that, then we’ll definitely have a chance,” Williamson said.
Western saw their best game offense on Saturday since their season opener. Quarterback Reagan Jones saw his best game as a passer this year with 246 yards and three touchdowns. Williamson said they were excited to see the passing game flourish like it did against Washburn, but that they have to put everything together on offense.
