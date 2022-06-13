During the stretch run of this past season, Will Martin’s men’s basketball team at Missouri Western ran into the same problem time and time again.
With a lack of length due to injuries, the Griffons often turned to a lineup that included three or four guards late in the MIAA season. Missouri Western eventually ended the year 14-17 and was bounced in the first round of the MIAA Tournament.
That’s when Martin turned to the recruiting trail looking for long players with experience.
“We wanted to build some size, which I think we did with the recruits we’re bringing in,” Martin said. “They’re all big dudes, very physical. I love the size that we added. I love the versatility.”
Western signed its fourth and final recruit of the 2022 class last week in New Zealand guard Josh Book, a 6-foot-4 product of the national youth program. He joins a group of three Division I transfers in East Buchanan graduate Ethan Kilgore (Idaho) and Morehead State’s Julius Dixon, both at the wing position, as well as East Tennessee State center Matthew Nunez.
“We like guys who can play multiple positions,” Martin said. “It will allow us to be versatile, play some small ball lineups where you’re really not that small.”
Dixon, who stands at 6-7, was the first to announce his commitment to the Griffs after two years at the Tennessee college. He redshirted last season after playing in 21 games in 2020-21 and arriving one year prior.
“He played high school for a close family friend. I know Julius well. I know his family well. I know his high school head coach, and I also know his coach at Morehead State. I know he’s been taught the right things, he’s disciplined and structured in his approach,” Martin said.
Next came Nunez, a 6-10 center originally from Newport News, Virginia. He played in seven games for the Buccaneers last season. He joins a position that saw Alex John face back injuries last year while freshman J.C. Anthony adapted to the college ranks.
“Adding Matt gives us true depth at that position,” Martin said. If you have a big man who can dominate on the block, it gives you a competitive advantage. His size, his skill makes us different than we’ve been in the past. We haven’t had that at Missouri Western.”
Kilgore played the last two seasons at Idaho after scoring more than 2,000 points for East Buch. Standing at 6-foot-5, he averaged 15 minutes per game for the Vandals before entering the transfer portal and choosing to return home to a school that recruited him heavily when he was a Bulldog.
“We weren’t able to get him the first time around, but the relationship we built with Ethan when we were recruiting him out of high school allowed us to have the opportunity to recruit him back after he hit the portal,” Martin said. “He has a pride about being from the St. Joe area. He’s going to have pride playing for this community and university.”
From Christ City Church, New Zealand, Book has appeared for the U15, U17 and U19 national teams and was a FIBA Oceania Championship All-Star in 2018. He averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists per game in high school.
“We’ve utilized connections we’ve made as a staff not just across the country but across the world. Josh Book was someone who came to the table late, and I was surprised he was still on the table,” Martin said. “I think he’s a D-I talent. We’re lucky and proud to have him.”
The group of four will join a core centered around juniors Will Eames, JaRon Thames and Reese Glover while freshmen Justin Bubak, Taye Fields and Zion Swader showed their ability to play in the MIAA throughout the final weeks of the season.
With a mix of new and old, Martin hopes for a return to the form that saw the Griffons make a run to the regional tournament just two seasons ago.
”I think having that core group of guys who are returning, they know the league, they know me, they know the coaching staff and how we like things done, but then also adding in an exciting mix of guys who are versatile that are extremely skilled, extremely talented — I think that it makes us unique,” Martin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.