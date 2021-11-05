Jack Rasmussen has been around the block in terms of his time spent in college.
A former punter at Glendale (Ariz.) College College, the Baltimore, Maryland, native has been with the Griffons since 2018.
On Saturday, when Missouri Western (4-5) faces Central Missouri (3-6), it will be his final game inside Spratt Stadium.
“My time here’s been great, man. It’s been more than fun. It’s like a big, messed up, dysfunctional family,” Rasmussen joked. “It’s always a good time in practice, on gameday.
“I’m like a 14th-year senior, so I didn’t think it’d be here this soon. We’ve got a great group of guys leaving here.”
Rasmussen and seven other seniors — Devan Burrell, Kyle Berry, Travon Harrison, Sam Webb, Terrance March, Evan Chohon and Chris Blakeney — will play in their final home games as a Griffon as Western chases an above-.500 season in the last two weeks.
Webb and Berry have been around the longest of the bunch since 2016 in the final year under Jerry Partridge, while Evan Chohon was one of the first recruits to sign under Matt Williamson in 2017. The other five all transferred in from junior colleges.
“They’re kids we brought in that we thought would fit our prototypical program that we’ve been able to build up and have success with. We’ve got great relationships with them,” Williamson said. “It’s our last game at the Spratt, so it will be an emotional deal.
“They kinda helped us (transform) this program into a winning and successful program. The time to say goodbye is tough.”
But the opportunity to ring the bell following a home win for the final time won’t be an easy challenge, despite Central Missouri boasting a 3-6 record. The Griffons have lost five-straight in the series with a history of stopping the Mules’ big plays.
This week’s challenge comes in slowing down wideout Cameron Saunders, who has 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns receiving with six 100-yard games in his last seven outings.
“We’ve gotta stop that guy. He’s a playmaker and makes a lot of things happen,” Williamson said. “We’re gonna have to put some focus on him and make sure we lock in, but we’ve also gotta stop the run.”
Webb will see some time matched up with him out wide and enters his last home game thankful for his journey.
“I feel like a real Griff. It’s been a cool journey,” Webb said. “I’ve met some cool people along the way. I understood the process and stayed down until I came up. I just maintained the standard I had.”
Freshman quarterback Reagan Jones enters the game fresh off his first start, when he tallied four touchdowns and 300-plus yards of offense. He will try to keep the offense rolling in a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
