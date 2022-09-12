Western2

The Missouri Western defense gets set before the snap during the team’s Week 1 matchup in St. Joseph.

 Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW

The Missouri Western offense has made noise with its ground game, but it’s the defense that’s hoping to continue their stellar play into Saturday’s game against Emporia State.

“We just kind of keep raising the bar on them and as long as you continue to do that and they feel challenged, they’ll continue to play well,” head coach Matt Williamson said.


Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.