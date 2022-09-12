The Missouri Western offense has made noise with its ground game, but it’s the defense that’s hoping to continue their stellar play into Saturday’s game against Emporia State.
“We just kind of keep raising the bar on them and as long as you continue to do that and they feel challenged, they’ll continue to play well,” head coach Matt Williamson said.
Western’s defense has allowed the fewest points per game in the conference through two games, allowing 9.5 points per game including a shutout in their opening night game against Central Oklahoma.
Desmond Green accounted for the first take away of the season for the Griffons on Thursday when he intercepted Fort Hays State quarterback Jack Dawson in the second quarter.
As well as the Western defense played in the game, they didn’t tally any sacks in their last game, though they did allow several quarterback pressures. Williamson gave credit to the offensive line of the Tigers as well as credit to the opposing quarterback for his ability to avoid sacks. Despite the zero sacks in the box score, Williamson believes his defensive line will continue to stick to what they do very well.
“We’ll continue to pressure. We’re just trying to keep everything in front of us and keep the quarterback in front, keep the receivers in front of us and not give up the big play,” Williamson said.
The Western offense certainly has found their identity on offense by doing a bulk of its damage on the ground for a second consecutive game. This time, it was the running back tandem of Jared Scott and 2021 MIAA Freshman of the Year, Brandon Hall, who led the rushing attack. Both running backs ran for over 100 yards.
Western returns to the field as they will travel to Emporia State to face off against the Hornets on Saturday at 1 p.m.
