In the days leading up to his trip to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, Sam Webb didn’t express signs of nervousness or angst.
The Missouri Western alum and Excelsior Springs, Missouri, native actually welcomed the opportunity to show off his physical traits. At 6 foot, 201 pounds with a long arm reach, he’s been a prospect NFL scouts have had their eyes on for multiple years.
“After the season ended, I felt like I was stacking everything in the right spot,” Webb said. “I’ve been able to do everything like a normal college football player going up to the draft. It means a lot, of course.
“I just try to take it day by day and soak in the moment. I just try to look at it as a blessing.”
Since wrapping up his senior season in the fall, Webb has lived and trained out of BARWIS Performance Center in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He's trained under former University of Michigan head strength coach Mike Barwis to prep for last weekend’s trip to the combine and a hopeful start to an NFL career.
“I saw (UFC Welterweight Champion) Kamaru Usman the other day just chilling,” Webb recalled. “I was like, ‘Damn, that’s crazy.’ Barwis is great. It’s a great decision I made to come here.”
The decisions paid off as Webb worked out for NFL scouts, coaches and general managers Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, running a 4.48 40-yard dash with 14 bench press reps. He’ll also have another chance to showcase his skills at Mizzou’s Pro Day.
Between the Combine and the end of his season, Webb’s opportunities went beyond working out alongside other NFL hopefuls. He participated in the Hula Bowl in Orlando and the East West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.
“At the East West, I got to talk to the Titans G.M., just sit down and talk to him,” Webb said, saying it was a moment of shock and disbelief. “(The bowl games) were really good for understanding how rookie minicamp might go, how fall came might go with two or three meetings per day, going to practice. Being able to practice with the guys at the higher levels and dig in their brains was really great.”
Webb isn’t the first guy from Missouri Western’s secondary to go through the process. There’s been a long line over the last decade, including current Texans safety Jonathan Owens. Brandin Dandridge recently signed a futures deal with the Chiefs after a strong year in the CFL while Mike Jordan played multiple years in the league. Sam Brown and Donte Watkins even spent time with teams after their college days, and Webb has learned from those who came before him.
“We all understand where we came from, what we have to go through. We all had to come from Division II,” Webb said. “At the end of the day, they say they're gonna find you. Best thing I can take away from them dudes is never give up, and hard work pays off."
Following his weekend in Indianapolis, Webb said he is taking a few days to unwind and go fishing in St. Louis, preparing for his Pro Day and the opportunity to hopefully hear his name called in the NFL Draft next month.
