The Wesley Weightlifters make their return trip to the national stage this weekend.
With last year’s National Youth Weightlifting Championships taking place virtually, the team now travels to Detroit, Michigan for this year’s meet that features over 900 of the best weightlifters in the country.
“I’m excited to just get back to go into nationals again. Everything's been shut down. Our youth center, the weight room we just barely got back open this winter,” Wesley Weightlifters head coach Dennis Snethen said. “I had a few lifters, and tried to get the excitement going again.”
Team Wesley has three athletes competing in the event. Aubrey Carter will lift in the 13-under division at the 49 kilo weight class. Brenley McDowell will lift in the 14-15 division and compete in the 76 kilo weight class.
Rounding out the team is Chloe Crooks, who will lift in the 16-17 division at 81+ kilos.
At 11-years-old, it marks Carter’s first ever national meet. McDowell lifted at nationals two years ago in her first national event, and made all of her lifts.
“I feel like I've trained hard I feel like I've done good,” McDowel said. “I hope I get six for six again, but if I don't, it's okay.”
Crooks earned two bronze medals in last year’s virtual national meet, and has high hopes for this year’s meet.
“Last year, it was virtual and online and stuff. So, it's like my family and then a technical guy, and then like my coach,” Crooks said. “So it'll just be like, more energy I feel like and I'll be more like, pumped up ready to go.”
The veteran of the team, this will be Crooks’ last time competing at youth nationals.
Crooks said, “My biggest hopes are to go six for six because I've done that a couple times in youth nationals. So it's always like a big relief to just like, make that last clean and jerk and be like, ‘I made all of these. Oh my gosh.’”
Snethen hopes all three athletes reach their full potential.
“I hope that we can make at least four out of six lifts. That's my goal. Six out of six is perfect,” Snethen said. “Four out of six is a little better than half, that means you got personal best. So we're going there to do our best lifting, and let the cards fall where they may.”
At the helm of the program for 43 years, Snethen said he’s always proud to represent St. Joseph on the national stage.
“We're looking forward to it. It's a four platform competition with 900 athletes. So we got three girls and they're all in the top six. So we're hoping we can get in there and show what St. Joe's made of.”
Team Wesley will compete Saturday, June 26th through Monday, June 28th.
