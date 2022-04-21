GOWER, Mo. — Conner Musser described the seventh inning of East Buchanan's 5-4 win over the Lathrop Mules on Thursday evening a roller coaster of emotions.
The Bulldogs controlled the game for 6.1 innings, but a rally in the seventh from the Mules provided senior Luke Webb with an opportunity for the walk-off single that gave the Bulldogs their 11th win of the season.
"It's the best feeling in the world, I can't describe it," Webb said. "You get chills down your back and you just can't stop smiling."
The Lathrop offense jumped on Musser in the top of the first. Quentin Umbaugh led off the game with a walk, then Tanner Lynch added a single to give the Mules runners on first and second with no outs.
Musser settled in and did so in dominate fashion, striking out the next seven Lathrop batters.
"It's all about finding the zone, finding where the umpire's zone is going to be," Musser said. "You get a lot of confidence there and even though I wasn't getting the strikeouts in the last half of the game, I still know my defense is there to make plays."
Trevor Klein got the East Buchanan offense going in the top of the first with a leadoff walk and stolen base. Musser made sure to not waste the sophomore's effort, scoring Klein on an RBI double.
Lathrop starter Tanner Lynch had his own share of success on the mound Thursday evening. Lynch, thanks to a dropped third strike, struck out four Bulldogs in the first inning and eight overall.
East Buchanan's second run came came when Musser's pinch runner knocked the ball from the catchers glove on a play at the plate. Lynch ended the inning with three-straight strikeouts.
Webb added the first of his two RBIs in the bottom of the third. The Bulldogs' fourth run came on a ground out by Musser.
Musser's first real bout with trouble on the mound came in the top of the seventh. Lathrop opened the second with a leadoff double. After forcing a fly out to the second batter of the inning, Umbaugh ended Musser's day with a single that gave the Mules runners on the corners with one out.
"I get it, you've got to play the long game with the season," Musser said. "I agree with him because I had some arm troubles at the end of last year."
Bronco Whitt came in to relieve Musser and found trouble with the first batter he faced. Whitt forced a fly ball to left field that bounced out of the fielder's glove, giving Lathrop its first run of the game.
Jackson Genteel then turned what felt like a forgone conclusion into a tied game with a three-run homerun over the right field wall. Webb said it was all about remaining calm after the Bulldogs' blown lead.
"We just had to calm down," Webb said. "We've been in big situations before with state baseball last year and state football this year. We just needed to calm down and do what we do and that's what we did."
Lynch struck out Cru Conaway to begin the bottom of the seventh. Musser then recorded his second hit of the game with a single up the middle.
Lynch forced Whitt to fly out to right field, leaving Musser on first base with two outs. Gage Busby kept the inning alive and for a moment appeared to have take then walk-off opportunity away from Webb with a double to right field. The umpires ruled the ball went out of play, providing Webb the opportunity for what became the game's biggest hit.
"That's one thing we preach is taking advantage of that home field advantage," East Buchanan coach Dave Elms said. "Luckily we were home team tonight and it worked in our favor. Most of our players have been in that situations before. Luke Webb was in this position in the quarterfinals last year when he came up with the big hit to beat LeBlond. He's been in that situation and came up with another big hit for us today."
The Bulldogs will have the rest of the week off before a matchup with 17-4 Savannah on Monday.
