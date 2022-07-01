Despite being unable to hold off the Des Moines Prospects in regulation, the St. Joseph Mustangs won 7-6 in extra innings on Friday at Phil Welch with a 2 RBI walk-off single by Jack Wagner.
The Mustangs (17-9, 9-6 MINK) got on the board first thanks to a double by infielder Dylan Carey to drive in Brady Holden.
They grew their lead to two runs in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Mason Holton.
In the fifth, the Prospects finally got on the board, scoring a pair of unearned runs to capitalize on multiple hit batters.
Pitcher Ty Hilsabeck, who started on the mound, was relieved in the sixth inning after allowing three runs, three bases on balls, and throwing two strikeouts.
A Ryan Koski RBI single in the bottom of the fifth got the Mustangs back on top, and they were able to match a Des Moines run in the sixth inning as well. But the Prospects made up the ground in the eighth, and neither team was able to put themselves over the top in the final frame of regulation.
The Mustangs found themselves in dire straits to begin the 10th, as the Prospects loaded the bases and scored twice on singles from Cole Yearsley and Eli Collins.
However, the Mustangs have been no stranger to overcoming poor odds in the last few weeks. They loaded the bases after their first three at bats, and Mason Holton scored on a passed ball to cut the deficit to one. With runners on second and third, Wagner sent the ball over the second baseman’s head for a two RBI single to end the game.
The Mustangs will host Clarinda on Saturday in their next game action.
