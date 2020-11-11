Each of the 14 Southeastern Conference football teams completed their intended mid-season bye weeks in late October or early November.

At least eight of those teams will now be sitting out this weekend, too.

Two positive coronavirus cases, subsequent contact tracing and quarantine of players within the Missouri program led to a postponement of Saturday's home game against No. 11 Georgia, the fourth league game to be sidelined over the course of 48 hours this week.

Texas A&M at Tennessee, Alabama at LSU and Auburn at Mississippi State already were taken off Saturday's slate.

"Sometimes now, I'm finding out just as fast as you guys are," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said about the postponements during his turn on the SEC's weekly coaches teleconference Wednesday morning. "Mental agility is definitely the definition of 2020."

This weekend presents an unusual one in conference history, right alongside many firsts in the SEC this fall as part of the coronavirus pandemic.

Every coach asked Wednesday about the influx of postponements sounded disappointed so many of their colleagues and league teams aren't playing this Saturday.

Yet some have a glass half-full approach, pointing to the fact the SEC made it to mid-November without mass postponements.

Around 80% of SEC football games this fall have taken placed as originally intended from its 10-game, league-only schedule announcement in early August.

"If somebody had told us this in June or July, there probably would've been a little shock to hear the efficiency rate would have been so high," Smart said. "I'm not going to be quick to judge because I don't know where it's headed. I certainly know where we are right now."

No SEC team has been immune from opt-outs or positive COVID-19 cases within their walls, but others have been hit harder than others.

None of Missouri's games since Week 2 have happened as intended. First, Hurricane Delta moved MU's contest against LSU on Oct. 10 from Baton Rouge to Columbia. Then a trio of changes because of the coronavirus unfolded.

Missouri's homecoming game against Vanderbilt set for Oct. 17 was called off due to the Commodores being short on players. That matchup has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Later in October, Missouri's games against Florida and Kentucky flipped dates because of COVID-19 cases among the Gators.

Now, Missouri will likely go more than a month without a home game because it fell below the required amount of healthy defensive linemen for this Saturday.

The Tigers' next home game is scheduled for Nov. 28 against Arkansas.

Next Saturday's matchup on the road against South Carolina is still on — as of now.

"We test every three days, and every three days, you get a new set of problems or issues if they arise," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday. "The plan is to do everything possible in order to play at South Carolina. That will be our goal and intention.

"But to try to answer that — I believe that would be 10 days out from right now — I think with this pandemic is just too far of an unknown. But we will do everything in our power to play and should have guys back in time to play."

Drinkwitz mentioned how schedules have changed "100 times" since Missouri's third spring practice and the shutdown of all team activities back in March.

"I think that's the name of the 2020 season: flexibility and adjustment and trying to move forward the best you can with the information you have," Drinkwitz said. "I tip my hat to our kids for just being resilient in our organization and trying to do the best we can every day."

