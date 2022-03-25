Since coming into the league in 2018, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been one of the best deep threats in the NFL. As he takes the next step of his career signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, he said he hopes to be even more than that.
“I know the type of player that I am, and I know the type of player that I want to continue to grow to be,” Valdes-Scantling said. “Just walking into the building with this opportunity, I think that I provide a spark.”
Valdes-Scantling was introduced as a member of the Chiefs in a Friday afternoon press conference. The four-year vet comes to KC after beginning his career with the Packers.
Stepping into a new role with the Chiefs, Valdes-Scantling said he thinks he’s a great fit for coach Andy Reid’s offense, led by Patrick Mahomes.
“I think Coach Reid does a really good job of getting his playmakers the ball,” Valdes-Scantling said. “And I think with having Patrick under center and Coach Reid calling those plays, I think I fit right in.”
Valdes-Scantling has learned from some of the best in his career, catching passes from Aaron Rodgers and lining up next to Davante Adams in Green Bay.
Valdes-Scantling has made the most of his opportunities, emerging as one of the league’s top deep threats. Valdes-Scantling averages 17.5 yards per catch over his career, good for fourth-best in the NFL in that span.
He said he hopes his experiences in Green Bay will translate to success in Kansas City.
“Obviously being in the league four years and playing with Aaron, I know what it looks like, and playing with Davante, I learned so much from him,” Valdes-Scantling said. “I think my skillset will speak for itself come Sundays.”
Said to be choosing between Green Bay and New Orleans at first, an opportunity opened up for Valdes-Scantling in Kansas City with the trade of Tyreek Hill. He said that greatly influenced his decision to ultimately choose KC.
“I think that with the departure of (Hill), it gave me a really good opportunity to be in a position to come in and be an immediate impact right away,” Valdes-Scantling said. “So, I think that was a huge factor into it.”
Valdes-Scantling said he was sold on the opportunity and he’s looking forward to competing for championships in Kansas City.
“I was pitched on the opportunity that you can come in and contribute and be a part of something special,” Valdes-Scantling said. “That was what was attractive, and obviously a great quarterback and winning organization.”
Valdes-Scantling’s deal with the Chiefs is worth $30 million over three seasons. He joins former Steelers wideout Juju Smith-Schuster as the Chiefs’ second receiver addition of the offseason.
