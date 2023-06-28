Mustangs Baseball

Ryan Callahan, left, and Brayden Luikart recently announced their commitment to Wichita State.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Mustangs’ success on the baseball diamond has been showcased week in and week out, but there have been some big wins for a couple of players off the field, as well.

St. Joseph native and Lafayette graduate Brayden Luikart, alongside Mustangs and former Johnson County teammate Ryan Callahan, recently committed to continue their academic and baseball careers at Wichita State.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.