The Central Indians soccer team earned an impressive shutout victory against the Kearney Bulldogs on Wednesday.
The Indians were able to keep the Bulldogs out of the net through consistent effort on defense all match, and freshman Dokimas Tsegaye scored all three goals to complete the hat trick and secure the win for Central.
Head coach Craig Vulgamott spoke about Tsegaye’s impact on the match postgame.
“Dokimas is a hard worker. If you give him any opportunity to take advantage of something, he’s there. He has the knack for being where he needs to be and finishing and that’s the biggest thing we’ve needed this season is someone to put the ball in the back of the net,” he said.
Vulgamott also talked about how he thought his team has grown over the course of this season.
“With this team, there’s so much talent and youth. They’re going into each game believing in each other, believing in the system that we’re doing, knowing that the things we do in practice are coming out in the games and it’s working and producing results and if they can keep believing and keep working hard, the sky’s the limit for these guys.”
Central’s record on the season now sits at 5-6. Kearney came into the game having won three matches in a row.
Next up, the Indians will travel to Fort Osage on Monday, October 3rd.
