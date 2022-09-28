Central Soccer

Central’s Domikas Tsegaye celebrates a goal against the Kearney Bulldogs on Wednesday in St. Joseph.

 Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW

The Central Indians soccer team earned an impressive shutout victory against the Kearney Bulldogs on Wednesday.

The Indians were able to keep the Bulldogs out of the net through consistent effort on defense all match, and freshman Dokimas Tsegaye scored all three goals to complete the hat trick and secure the win for Central.


Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com

