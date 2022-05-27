Sports Briefs

The Troy Trojans softball team came up short in its bid for its first ever state championship Friday afternoon, falling to Mission Valley in the KSHSAA Class 2-1A State Championship.

Mission Valley (23-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning before Troy (23-1) grabbed one back on a home run in the bottom half.

The Vikings would push it to a 5-1 lead before the Trojans mounted a comeback. Troy batted around in the fifth to cut the score to 5-4.

The score held at 5-4 before Mission Valley added another run in the top of the 7th, and the Trojans were unable to cut it back in the final frame, falling by the score of 6-4.


Troy made it to the championship game after a walk-off victory over Central Heights in the semifinals Friday morning.

A Central Heights homer in the 7th inning tied the game at two and forced extra innings. The Trojans were able to punch their ticket to the title game with a walk-off base hit from Paige Hinds.

Troy’s season comes to an end with a Class 2-1A State Runner-Up finish and a record of 23-1.

