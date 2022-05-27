Troy falls short in softball state championship By Jacob Lang | News-Press NOW Jacob Lang Author email May 27, 2022 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Troy Trojans softball team came up short in its bid for its first ever state championship Friday afternoon, falling to Mission Valley in the KSHSAA Class 2-1A State Championship.Mission Valley (23-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning before Troy (23-1) grabbed one back on a home run in the bottom half.The Vikings would push it to a 5-1 lead before the Trojans mounted a comeback. Troy batted around in the fifth to cut the score to 5-4.The score held at 5-4 before Mission Valley added another run in the top of the 7th, and the Trojans were unable to cut it back in the final frame, falling by the score of 6-4.Troy made it to the championship game after a walk-off victory over Central Heights in the semifinals Friday morning.A Central Heights homer in the 7th inning tied the game at two and forced extra innings. The Trojans were able to punch their ticket to the title game with a walk-off base hit from Paige Hinds.Troy’s season comes to an end with a Class 2-1A State Runner-Up finish and a record of 23-1. Jacob Lang can be reached at jacob.lang@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowLang. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Troy Trojan Championship Sport Baseball Walk-off Heights Inning Softball Jacob Lang Author email Follow Jacob Lang Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports Sports Platte Valley advances to Class 1 semis +3 Sports Plattsburg advances to Final Four with 9-0 win over Windsor +3 High School Savannah walks to season-ending loss in sectionals Sports Dillon announces retirement as Western golf coach 1:11 Sunshine Returns Today 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
