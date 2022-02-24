MOUND CITY, Mo. — At halftime, Mound City head coach Ryan Osburn considered the previous 16 minutes of basketball worth the price of admission to Thursday’s Class 1 District 16 boys championship game.
Over that span, a gym packed in Panther purple witnessed record-setting senior Tony Osburn dazzle with 41 points. To the delight of visiting Worth County fans, the Tigers never folded and remained within striking distance down 12.
Tony Osburn’s career-high 62 points, the 18th-best performance in MSHSAA history, helped the top-seeded Panthers survive a late rally from the No. 3 Tigers, hanging on for an 88-75 victory and fifth-straight district title.
“I’ve been growing up in this gym. There’s been a lot of shots in this gym,” Tony Osburn said. “For it to be the last (game) in here meant a lot. It was super exciting.”
Tony Osburn finished with nine made 3-pointers and scored the sixth-most points in a half in state history just two days after becoming the sixth member of the 3,000-point club in Missouri.
After practicing form shooting earlier in the day, he could feel a special night coming.
“I just knew coming in we were gonna have to shoot it well. They’re a great team. Once I hit the first couple,” he said, “I had a feeling.”
Perhaps the first four minutes along were worth the price of admission. Osburn made five 3-pointers on his way to scoring Mound City’s first 21 points in a span of just four minutes. His game featured crossovers, pull-ups, stepbacks and drives keeping the Tigers (16-7) off balance.
Ryan Osburn knew what was ahead for his son and star player.
“Probably in about the first minute of the game,” Ryan Osburn joked on when he realized how Tony Osburn would play. “I don’t know what happened exactly. He made several shots right off the bat, and I just had a feeling before the game he was gonna come out and make shots.”
Despite Mound City (25-1) racing out to the lead, Worth County inched back to get the deficit to 26-18 before the end of the first quarter. Tyler New (7) and Jackson Runde (8) were equally impressive, combining for 15 points in the first quarter.
“Worth County’s a great team. They have two great players,” senior Gavin Summers said. “I wasn’t expecting it. We were up by 15, and it was eight when I went back in.”
Aydan Gladstone responded with 11 in the second quarter, helping pullin within 40-37 in the second quarter. But Osburn had 18 himself, highlighted by an acrobatic layup while drawing a foul and walking into a heat check 3 from beyond NBA range. He made eight of his 3-pointers in the opening half, leading 52-40.
With Osburn battling fatigue and trying to turn the game into a post battle, he still managed nine points, just outdueling Gladstone’s eight for a 68-56 game going to the fourth.
Midway through the fourth, the Tigers pulled within six at 72-66, but transition buckets forced a timeout with the Panther lead back to 12.
The lead was cut to five with two minutes remaining, but Osburn closed the deal with a finger roll layup for 60 points and a dunk in the closing 30 seconds for 62.
“They were really ready to go,” Ryan Osburn said of Worth County. “I don’t think fans have probably seen a more entertaining game than that. As a coach it was entertaining, but frustrating to say the least, but our kids were ready to go.”
Summers provided extra spark for the Panthers, chipping in 11 points. Gladstone finished with 28 points while Runde chipped in 22. New added 15 for the Tigers.
The Panthers will learn their sectional foe when the Stanberry and Winston boys play the Class 1 District 15 championship at St. Joseph Christian on Friday. The sectional will take place at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Civic Arena in St. Joseph.
“This is the first step. We try to break it down game-by-game. Now we’ve got four left to get to where we wanna go,” Tony Osburn said.
