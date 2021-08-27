The South Holt Knights dawned their new black and gold uniforms Friday night in their first 8-man game with Nodaway-Holt since 2014. The shine quickly wore off as the other black and gold team from Worth County jumped out to a 32-8 lead. The Knights cut the lead to 16 in the third quarter, but the Tigers quickly distanced themselves, winning 50-22 in the season-opener.
“It starts with one,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “You’re going to have mental mistakes early on and I don’t think it was a lack of effort because I think we were flying around on both sides of the ball.”
Worth County’s biggest addition this offseason was the return of senior running back Alex Rinehart. Adwell and the Tigers wasted little time getting their back into a groove; Rinehart carried the ball on all seven plays in the game’s opening possession.
Rinehart rushed for 60 yards on the team’s opening possession. The final carry of the drive was a 17-yard touchdown run from the senior back.
“It felt really good to be back out there,” Rinehart said. “Our linemen and our defense held their water the entire game.”
Week one mistakes played a role on both sides of the ball, but the more severe mistakes came from South Holt. Senior Brody Scroggins took the first four carries of the drive, gaining 24 yards. The Knights’ fifth play went to Wyett Williams who was stripped of the ball, giving the Tigers possession.
Rinehart gave way to fellow senior Ayden Gladstone on the Tigers’ second drive. Gladstone took his first carry of the drive seven yards, then 46 yards for a touchdown on his second carry.
South Holt showed some life on its second drive of the game. The six-play drive ended with a fourth and two screen pass caught by Gannon Phelan. Phelan took the reception 34 yards for a touchdown.
The momentum gained by the fourth down conversion was quickly erased by running back Levi Cassavaugh. Cassavaugh took the squib kick 55 yards for a Worth County touchdown.
The Tigers kept the pedal down with an onside kick after the Cassavaugh touchdown. With the game at a tipping point, the South Holt defense held the Worth County offense to a turnover on downs.
The Knights failed to convert on any of their opportunities in the first half. After the turnover on downs, South Holt drove the ball down to the Tigers’ one-yard line. On fourth and one from the one, Worth County forced a seven-yard loss.
The South Holt defense held once again, and a botched snap on Worth County’s punt gave the Knights the ball at the 12. South Holt fumbled on the first play of the drive.
Worth County extended its lead to 24 with an 18-yard touchdown reception by Rinehart with a minute left in the half. The Knights opened the second half with a safety and a touchdown to cut the lead to 16, but touchdowns from Rinehart and Gladstone put the game away.
Rinehart finished with 19 carries for 221 yards and added four receptions for 63 yards.
“I’ll say what I did before, he is a stud,” Gladstone said. “He breaks so many tackles and he’s just so fun to watch.”
