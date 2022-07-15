New Missouri Western men's and women's golf head coach Matt Thrasher makes an introductory statement during a press conference Friday afternoon at Missouri Western State University's Hall of Fame Room.
New Missouri Western men's and women's golf head coach Matt Thrasher makes an introductory statement during a press conference Friday afternoon at Missouri Western State University's Hall of Fame Room.
Missouri Western State University athletics announced Friday that Matt Thrasher will be the next head coach of the men’s and women’s golf programs.
“I never thought or dreamed that I would be a golf coach, but I’m very thankful for this opportunity,” said Thrasher during a press conference Friday afternoon.
Thrasher replaces former head coach Greg Dillon who spent nine years as the program's leader and who announced his retirement back in May.
Dillon played a role in finding the school’s next coach. Both he and Thrasher had a close relationship prior to his hiring. Thrasher is a Missouri Western and Benton High School alumnus as well as a former member of the Griffon men’s golf team from 1991-1995. Dillon also helped play a role in showing Thrasher the ropes before officially taking over.
“He was a trusted friend. This is something that we probably started 6-8 months ago and I just wanted to make sure the transition moved smoothly,” said Dillon. We started looking at the success of the program, the backing of the alumni and Matt’s gonna be such a great fit for what we have here.”
Thrasher said after the press conference that they plan to still recruit players overseas as well as in the Kansas city area, but most definitely in the St. Joseph area. Having a new golf simulator on campus named after Dillon will be a help recruiting tool in that aspect. Thrasher was very adamant about recruiting local golfers to play at Western.
“We will not lose them to another D-II school. I promise you that,” said Thrasher.
This is the first head coaching hire for new athletic director at Western Andrew Carter. He said the student-athletes, community and the golf landscape in the area will benefit from this hire. He also says his passion for the program and university will help Thrasher in his new position.
“He is a Griffon. I think he’s going to be able to connect in that way. He’s a high-level player. He knows what good golf looks like,” said Carter.
Thrasher enters a program which had two players who earned All-MIAA honors in their last spring season. Thrasher is also a small business owner who owns an insurance company in St. Joseph: Matt Thrasher Agency Inc of American Family Insurance.
