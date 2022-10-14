There was nowhere better to be on a Friday night in Savannah, Missouri, then at the high school football stadium. The Maryville Spoofhounds made the 35 minute drive, looking to put an end to the Savages’ undefeated run.
This was the first time since 2012 that Savannah was undefeated in this matchup, but Maryville (5-3, 4-1 MEC) was able to take the back and forth blows of the game, upsetting Savannah (7-1, 4-1 MEC) 39-28 to now have a chance at the MEC Title.
“I don’t really care what happened, you know, ten years ago, five years ago, to me, it was just about tonight, so I could care less how many times they’ve won in a row,” Savannah head coach Anthony Hays said. “For me, it’s just about what happened in this game. They’re coached well, they play hard, and when you play good teams, you can’t make mistakes.”
Maryville got the action started first, with Spoofhound sophomore quarterback Derek Quinlin tossing the ball up to Delton Davis, who made a juggling catch down to the Savages 20-yard line. That play would lead to a Quinlin to Caden Stoecklein touchdown catch, going up 7-0.
Savannah would need less than four minutes to get a score of its own, as the Savages gave the ball to Truman Bodenhausen for a 5-yard touchdown run. The game would be tied 7-7 with 7:37 remaining in the first quarter.
The teams would trade blows the next two drives, with Cooper Loe for the Spoofhounds bulldozing into the end zone, and Savannah scoring off a fourth down rushing touchdown from Cade Chappell.
The game was tied 14-14 in the second quarter, with the Savages feeling confident after stopping the Spoofhounds on fourth down the drive prior.
The confidence wouldn’t last long, as a hit on quarterback Ethan Dudeck in the backfield resulted in a fumble, which would eventually be turned into seven points for Maryville, leading 21-14.
“I think turnovers are always a major turning point, and I think that one was very key and kind of changed the trajectory of where that game was headed. I felt like we had a chance to go down and score and be in the driver’s seat with the one score lead,” Hays said. “It was kind of feeling like it was going to be a game where we traded scores and you want to be the one that is up.”
The next drive would result in a Dudeck interception before halftime as the Savages were moving down the field. The defense came back onto the field and held its ground, keeping the Spoofhounds at bay.
The second half began with Savannah having to punt after what looked like a promising drive, and Maryville would go up 27-14 after a 37-yard run from Stoecklein.
Dudeck wouldn’t let his undefeated team go down without a fight, as he went 54-yards in the air to Zayden Snapp, and Savannah was able to cut the lead back down to six.
But Maryville would get two more scores, and put the game away. Although it’s the first loss for the Savages, there are still big goals for this team.
“We got a good group of kids and we’re still really excited for the final stretch of the season. We got a chance to have a share of the conference title next week. We have a chance to still have some district title hopes,” Hays said. “You know, we could still be the number one seed and have a conference championship in our pocket when the regular season ends, and we’ll go get another shot at these guys.”
