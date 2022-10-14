There was nowhere better to be on a Friday night in Savannah, Missouri, then at the high school football stadium. The Maryville Spoofhounds made the 35 minute drive, looking to put an end to the Savages’ undefeated run.

This was the first time since 2012 that Savannah was undefeated in this matchup, but Maryville (5-3, 4-1 MEC) was able to take the back and forth blows of the game, upsetting Savannah (7-1, 4-1 MEC) 39-28 to now have a chance at the MEC Title.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.