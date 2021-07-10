Many people will talk endlessly about their love for Iowa and Nebraska. I’m not that guy, though I appreciate corn as much as the next person.
But to get to Yellowstone from Northwest Missouri, one must travel through Corn Country to get to one of the most majestic places in the United States. The trip was awe-inspiring, peaceful and tiring.
That last part was due in large part to the three children accompanying me on this trip, one a pre-teen, who did what kids that age do, and two toddlers. As to which is more difficult, that varied from moment to moment.
The first day consisted of lost binkies, potty breaks, problems with a tablet and the constant questioning of “When will we be there?” The scenery change in western South Dakota was enough for the children to find an interest for a total of 45 seconds.
“Look at the mountains,” said the 4-year-old.
There, of course, were no mountains, just rolling hills that were quite lovely in their own right. The youngest of the three had no clue what is going on, only concerned that she lost multiple binkies and needed more snacks.
The itinerary for the trip allowed no time for the Badlands, though one of South Dakota’s biggest staples is still quite a view from Interstate 90. Rapid City would mean the end of day one and be our location for two days.
The star of the show on this trip was easily the middle child, and she took hold of that role from the beginning. The trip’s first stop was a one-star motel right in the heart of Rapid City.
Why one-star?
It could have been that the exterior appeared to have the same paint that was bestowed upon it during the Clinton Administration. The signs practically begged you to hide any valuables. There was also the dog hair and old salsa left on my sheets.
But the middle child loved this place, even asking at one point if we could move there. I believe my oldest daughter to be a brilliant mind who still enjoys the simple things in life.
The love for this motel was not the 200-square-foot room. No, it was the pool that she loved.
Then came Bear Country, where my fairly intelligent child learned that bears are actually real.
“Don’t be scared, Noah. Bears aren’t real,” said the middle child.
Aside from the utter shock that my child didn’t believe in bears, the site itself was one of the coolest places visited on the trip. Dozens of bears surround your vehicle, along with sleepy wolves that make the smallest child perk up because she is obsessed with “buppies.” Adorable stuff, really.
Finally, we reached the tri-state area that consists of the millions of acres that make up Yellowstone. While the first 10 miles of the park are beautiful, our entrance led us to the hot springs where the middle child decided she needed a nap and strollers become useless due to an abundance of stairs.
Like any family trip, there were hiccups and meltdowns and laughs and cries. But the park itself is something that I will never forget.
I spent the majority of the week taking in the sites, appreciating the fact that I was looking at things that had formed over thousands of years. The streams, rivers and lakes provide the eyes with some of the most beautiful water you’ll ever come across.
But in the end, it was the beauty I brought with me that landed at the top of my list.
While I was serious about my children and their ability to drive me crazy, it was at a rest stop in southern Montana where I realized that they are the truest beauty in this world.
So often we get lost in our day-to-day lives that we forget that our greatest joys are always around — the smiles while running around during a beautiful sunset, a toddler investigating every inch of her surroundings or a big brother’s smile as he watches his younger sisters.
Being one with nature is great, but being whole as a family is even better.
Yellowstone allowed me to see what we are all capable of as I sat in traffic as a once extremely endangered species blocked traffic for half an hour. As someone who loves wildlife and the outdoors, it was the excitement seen and heard from my children that made that moment even more special.
The trip provided a glimpse of where we fail as a society, but it also showed where we have succeeded.
“It won’t rain forever, the sun will come back and shine on the beautiful mud puddles,” said the middle child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.