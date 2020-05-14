The late May NASCAR race weekend at Kansas Speedway has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date, track officials announced Thursday.
A statement from Kansas Speedway said: “We will continue to work closely with NASCAR officials, while monitoring the ongoing coronavirus epidemic through updates from local and federal government and health officials. Additional details will be announced at a later time.”
Races are starting back up this month at NASCAR tracks in Darlington, S.C., and Charlotte, N.C., without fans. The first race is scheduled for Sunday at Darlington as part of seven races in 11 days.
“First, I’d like to thank our fans for sticking with us during this time with so much being unknown for the past couple of months,” Kansas Speedway president Patrick Warren said. “NASCAR is working extremely hard on a schedule for the remainder of the year and I look forward to seeing cars back on track very soon.”
Local, state and federal efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus left track officials in the situation to cancel the race.
NASCAR will instead race at Bristol Motor Speedway the weekend of May 30-31.
The stock car series announced Thursday it will stick to Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Florida and Alabama for June races — all of them without fans.
NASCAR has now set plans for 20 races — including nine in the elite Cup Series — as it returns to the tracks after being shut down for more than two months by concerns about the coronavirus.
The Cup Series is scheduled to resume this Sunday at Darlington Raceway and run four times in 11 days at the South Carolina track and at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.
NASCAR will begin June with a race at Atlanta Motor Speedway with the Truck Series and Xfinity Series on June 6 and the Cup Series on June 7. The track in Hampton, Georgia, is at least a four-hour drive and teams could need hotels.
The Cup Series will race for a third time on a Wednesday night at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on June 10.
Then all three national series will run together and require air travel with two full days at Homestead-Miami Speedway in South Florida. The Truck Series and Xfinity Series will race June 13, then the Xfinity Series will run again on June 14 in a warm-up for the Cup Series.
NASCAR will then go to to Talladega Superspeedway with the ARCA Series and the Xfinity Series racing June 20 and Cup on June 21. The teams can drive to the Alabama speedway but many might use hotels.
NASCAR also postponed events at Michigan International Speedway, the Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio and the Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway scheduled for June 13 has been moved to Homestead on June 14.