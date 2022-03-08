Kansas State freshman Serena Sundell was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention recipient and was one of two Wildcats named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team on Monday.
The Maryville product was a unanimous selection to the All-Freshman team and earned her fifth Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Monday. Over head coach Jeff Mittie's eight seasons, Sundell is on of six honorees to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, joining fellow freshman Brylee Glenn this year.
In her first season in Manhattan, Sundell led the Wildcats and ranked second in the Big 12 in assists per game (5.53). She is second on the team and 19th in the Big 12 in scoring (10.6).
Sundell is the first K-State freshman guard to register 300 or more points, 160 or more assists and 20 or more blocks. She joins Kayla Goth as the only K-State guards in program history to reach these season milestones at any time in their careers.
Sundell led all Big 12 freshmen in scoring, assists, assists per game, blocks, 3-point field goals made, 3-point field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage.
Sundell is the only freshman in K-State history and the only freshman in the nation this season to register 160 or more assists and 40 or more 3-point field goals made in their debut season.
Up next for K-State is the Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship. The Wildcats are slated as the six-seed and will face the three-seed, Texas, on Friday at 7:30 p.m., in Kansas City at Municipal Auditorium.
