HAYS, Kan. — In her entire basketball career, Missouri Western senior Mychaell Gray has never experienced what she is in his final days as a Griffon.
In her high school years at Cedar Ridge in Austin, Texas, her team never made it past the first round of the playoffs. Team success didn’t come much at Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas.
She came to Missouri Western in Candi Whitaker’s first season, being a part of a 21-win team before winning just six games a year ago.
“We were good, but not what we are now. Coming from last year, the struggle we went though, I think it’s a great opportunity,” she said. “I’ve never been this far in my career.”
Gray and the No. 7 Griffons (23-9) now stand just one win from the program’s first trip to the Elite Eight since 1995, a chance they have against No. 1 Fort Hays State (30-3) at 7 p.m. Monday in the Central Region Championship.
And Gray’s story is one many of the Griffons live themselves. She started 27 games over her first two seasons and has started just twice this season, playing 20-plus minutes in every postseason game this year.
Second-year freshman Camille Evans went from leading the team in minutes last year to starting and platooning with freshman Alyssa Bonilla based off matchups and game flow. Her classmate, Mary Fultz, started 10 games last year with senior Corbyn Cunningham out for the season.
“Everybody’s bought into this and started performing in their roles,” Fultz said. “This late in the season, everybody knows what they need to do, how they can help impact the team.
Western has spoken its ‘team-first’ mentality into existence on a daily basis, and it’s proving to be more true than ever in the postseason.
Bonilla has scored 23 points during the regional, dictating the offensive tempo and causing havoc on defense. Graduate Jaelyn Haggard has knocked down six 3-pointers, and freshman Josie Weishaar sank three of her own Saturday despite not knowing she would be playing after logging 15 total minutes the previous five games.
“Everybody on the team’s gotta be ready for their moment. You never know when your name’s gonna get called,” Haggard said. “Whether or not you’re a starter, coming off the bench or just cheering for your team, every single person on this team is important.”
Western’s bench is outscoring opponents 90-20 in the regional, and it’s already a bench that held a 27-13 edge on average in the regular season. Western’s reserves, while providing more than just scoring, outscored opponents in all but six games this year.
“It’s just been something they’ve understood was a strength of our when we particularly go up against people with very little depth. The ability to go to your bench and sub and not have drop off is wonderful to have for a coach,” Whitaker said.
At a time of year when teams tighten rotations, Whitaker has stuck with playing 12 or 13 different players to maximize matchups, lineup combos and using any opportunity to get a spark.
Whitaker, who has two decades of experience in college basketball, can’t recall any group like it.
“It’s rare. I can name very few years that I can feel like it was genuine,” Whitaker said.
“This group has it. They’re just great human beings and just really bought into the team-first mentality, and it shows.”
