A 49-point performance from Mound City senior Tony Osburn highlighted the fourth annual Steve Vertin Classic on Saturday at Grace Gymnasium.
The four-game event between boys teams in Missouri and Nebraska is done to honor the memory and financially assist the family of longtime Bishop LeBlond coach Steve Vertin, who died of Multiple Myeloma in 2017.
LeBlond coach Mitch Girres spoke on being able to contribute to the event.
"Coach Vertin means a lot to me personally and to our community here. He was such a great man," Girres said. "I'm so happy that we can do this for his family. Words can't even describe how I feel about this event and what we do."
The day began in exciting fashion, as Mound City faced off against Nebraska City in a high-scoring, 78-65 win for the Panthers. The first half saw scoring largely dominated by Osburn and Pioneers forward Braden Thompson. Osburn had 24 of his team's 38 first-half points, while Thompson had 20 of Nebraska City's 32 points.
Panthers coach Ryan Osburn said getting Thompson into foul trouble was a focus for them.
"At halftime, we just had to come up with a way to contain him," he said. "I didn't realize he was going to guard Tony so we actually were able to get him in foul trouble. That's when we went on a big run and thank goodness that we did."
Offensively, the younger Osburn didn't slow down after his electric start, following up 24 points through the first two quarters with 25 in the remainder of the game.
Osburn finished just two points shy from his career-high in scoring, 51 last season against Stanberry. He wasn't upset about not being able to beat out his personal best.
"It's alright, I just cared about winning. I'm not really thinking about it," Tony Osburn said. "It's a huge credit to my teammates because I'm taking a lot of shots and I'm sure that's not always enjoyable for them, but they understand what's going on."
Roncalli Catholic 68, Lafayette 51
The first half saw an uncharacteristically sloppy Fighting Irish offense struggling to get into a rhythm, scoring single digits in the first two quarters.
Junior Camden Bennett, the team's leading scorer, had just two points as the teams entered the locker room. Lafayette trailed 24-17.
"We had a lack of trust in our teammates tonight, we weren't getting the ball to each other," Bennet said. "Those types of things hurt us down the stretch when we're trying to make a comeback."
The Irish alleviated some of their scoring woes, highlighted by 24 second half points from Bennett. But the script flipped, and now it was the Lafayette defense that was punished for their aggression and allowed the Lions to score 22 points in both the third and fourth quarters.
"I feel like we were getting ahead of ourselves trying to trap," Bennet said. "We just need to play better defense, just sit down and make sure they can't pass out during a trap."
Mount Michael 72, Savannah 41
Mount Michael came away with a dominant 72-41 win against Savannah, as the Savages struggled to defend the deep shot from Knights sophomore Harrison Long. Long finished with 32 points, and eight three-pointers.
Senior forward Kuon Kuon added 20 points. The Knights led Savannah 41-17 at the half, and despite an 18-point scoring effort in the third quarter the Savages were never quite able to close the gap.
Bishop LeBlond 53, Falls City-Sacred Heart 44
Bishop LeBlond bounced back from some struggles in their last several outings, staying a step ahead of Falls City-Sacred Heart en route to a 53-44 win.
Despite occasional offensive ruts, the Golden Eagles were able to turn to their leading scorer for consistent buckets. Senior Chris Guldan finished with 30 points in the game.
"Chris is Chris, he's gonna be steady for us every night," Girres said. "He's not always gonna give us 30, but he's never gonna get four."
The Eagles got out to a 14-5 lead to begin the game, a deficit that stayed relatively consistent throughout the contest's duration. At the half, they led 21-10, and the Irish never got the game to within a score from that point on.
