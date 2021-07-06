In the midst of his third summer pitching at Phil Welch Stadium, Mustangs ace Mack Stephenson said he wants to make the most of the time he has left.
“I’m a certified old man at this point,” Stephenson said. “I’m just having a lot of fun with it, honestly.”
In likely his last season pitching for the Mustangs, Stephenson has done so. The graduate senior from William Jewell College has dominated in recent performances, leading him to be named MINK League Pitcher of the Week and a MINK League All-Star this week.
“It’s a cool feeling,” Stephenson said, “to know that I can still play.”
The MINK League All-Star Game will take place in Jefferson City Thursday, July 8. Stephenson is one of 11 Mustangs selected to the All-Star team.
Stephenson notched his best performance of the season Sunday night, as the Mustangs defeated the Sedalia Bombers, 4-1. Stephenson went all nine innings, striking out 14 batters and allowing just six hits.
Sunday’s outing was his second-straight complete game and third game in a row with double-digit strikeouts.
Stephenson said he’s feeling comfortable out on the mound.
“I get so nervous on the days I start to where I can hardly eat, but it’s the good kind with excitement,” Stephenson said. “When I get out there, it kind of goes away, and I start having a lot of fun.”
A native of Weston and graduate of West Platte, Stephenson pitched at William Jewell for five seasons. In likely his last season playing competitively, Stephenson said it’s been great to be near family and friends as well as play in front of the fans in St. Joe.
“There’s no other place like St. Joe for baseball,” Stephenson said. “It means a lot, both with the emotional aspect with my family, but also getting to play somewhere close.”
Personal accolades aside, Stephenson said after being a member of the 2019 MINK League championship team, winning another title would be the perfect ending to his tenure in a Mustangs uniform.
“If we can walk out of here with another championship,” Stephenson said, “that’s what I want to make happen.”
As his competitive baseball career nears its end, Stephenson said he’s going to keep doing what he’s been doing and enjoy the opportunities he has left.
“I’m just gonna try to cherish it, just soak it up even more, not change anything out there, just breathe it in and take it all in,” Stephenson said. “It snuck up on me a lot faster than I thought it would.”
