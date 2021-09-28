Stellar serving and improved focus resulted in a 3-0 sweep for Benton over Lathrop on Tuesday at Springer Gymnasium, their second win in as many days after beating Excelsior Springs on Monday.
"Having two wins, winning yesterday and picking up another one tonight, it's boosted our confidence a lot and helped us out." Cardinals player Avery Morlock said.
The match followed a logical progression. Lathrop captured leads in the first set but ultimately Benton (6-5) prevailed 25-20, pulling ahead late. Each set that followed resulted in more evident Benton dominance, winning 25-18 in the second and 25-11 in the final set.
"I think that our focus got better from set to set," Cardinals coach Lauryn Doolan said. "We have to come in ready to go and use these games so that we're ready for really good teams. We have to come in, do our job and get out."
Senior Alyia Stillman made an impact from every spot on the court, seemingly just as comfortable diving on the floor for a dig as she was being an offensive force as an outside hitter. Her presence was perhaps most felt when she exited the second set with a 24-11 lead and the Mules proceeded to score seven straight before the Cardinals put the set away.
Doolan spoke about the senior.
"She comes in and she has to work her butt off all the time," She said. "She's out here working and she's tired, but she always gives me 110% every game."
But it was her serving that truly made life hard for Lathrop, as well as several other Cardinals like Morlock and defensive specialist Berlin Smith. Aces abounded for the Cardinals, as Lathrop struggled to return Benton's initial serve.
"Serving is what hurts us a lot," Morlock said. "So having us be able to pick those up and get them over the net and in, gives the other team something tough to work with and has helped our game a lot."
Lathrop coach Nita Lewis spoke on what her team's issues with their serve receive stems from.
"A lot of that is just mental toughness," she said. "That's experience, being able to work through those challenging times when you feel like you're getting hammered. A lot of the game is mental."
On Thursday, Benton will continue their season when they host 12-2 Bishop LeBlond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.