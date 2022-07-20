The Mustangs defense stood firm to close out their 5-2 victory over the Chillicothe Mudcats on Wednesday at Phil Welch. The Mustangs didn’t allow any extra-base hits, and they threw 10 strikeouts across four pitchers.
The Mustangs (31-14, 27-14 MINK) left three runners on base in the first inning after the Mudcats stranded two in the top of the opening frame. The Mudcats scored their first and only runs of the day in the top of the third, connecting on a trio of singles to drive in Jones, Espinal and Tyler Blickers. Shortstop Tino Salgado closed the inning with a diving save and throw from his knees to force the out.
The Mustangs loaded the bases in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs on the board, they caught a break when a high-arcing fly ball from Mustangs catcher Jaxon Himel managed to get lost in the sun, driving in three Mustangs runners. They exited the third inning leading 3-2.
In the fourth, the Mustangs made the most of a double from Salgado with Brady Holden connecting on a single in the only other at-bat of the inning to get across home plate. Wagner connected on a one RBI double in the sixth to conclude scoring on the day.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs defense allowed just two hits and two walks after the third inning. They also achieved 1-2-3 innings in the fifth, seventh and eighth.
Salgado secured the win with another impressive diving save and throw to second on the last at-bat of the game, a fitting end to a standout performance from the infielder.
With the Mustangs’ victory and Clarinda’s loss to Des Moines, the A’s hold the top spot in the MINK North by a margin of just one and a half games. The Mudcats will return to Phil Welch for the second day in a row on Thursday.
