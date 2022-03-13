SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Stanberry boys are Class 1 state runners-up, as they fell to South Iron, 71-45, in Saturday’s title game.
The Bulldogs (25-4) placed in the state tournament for the fourth time in the last decade and first time since winning the title in 2016.
Saturday night, Stanberry was no match for the defending state champions, as South Iron (28-4) jumped out to an early lead and never gave it up.
The Panthers’ lead was more than 20 by halftime, and they did not let up in the second half.
Fueled by 34 points from senior Drenin Dinkins, South Iron maintained at least a 20-point lead over the Bulldogs for all but a minute in the second half.
“(Dinkins) is definitely — I’d say top two easily — one of the best players I’ve ever had to guard, other than Tony Osburn,” senior Tyler Schwebach said. “He dropped 29 in the first half I saw, so I couldn’t really do anything about that.”
Austin Schwebach led the Bulldogs with his second double-double in as many days. The senior notched a team-high 17 points to go along with 12 boards.
Fellow Schwebach twin, Tyler, chipped in nine points and five rebounds.
Stanberry head coach Nick Groomer said he will greatly miss having the Schwebach brothers playing for him.
“They’re great kids, they’re great role models, they’re kids that my kids look up to,” Groomer said. “They’ve set the bar high, and I have trouble finding the words right now to say how important these guys were to our program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.