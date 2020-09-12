The first big weekend of college football was mostly stripped of the pageantry that is at the heart of the game.

The stands were empty, or attendance was limited, because of a pandemic that has disrupted the season.

That didn’t stop shows of support for the fight against racial injustice.

Players for Kansas State and Arkansas State locked arms on the sidelines with their teammates before the game in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State players spoke in a video calling for unity and equality, and there were cheers and applause following a moment of reflection.

A similar scene played out in Morgantown, West Virginia, before West Virginia’s game against Eastern Kentucky.

Notre Dame played a video promoting racial equality before its game against Duke in South Bend, Indiana.

Several teams’ uniforms called attention to social injustice.

Duke players not only wore the Black Lives Matter logo on the back of their helmets, but the “D” logos on the sides of those helmets, traditionally white, were black. NBC reported the color change was made in support of the BLM movement and that Duke intends to wear that design throughout the season.

Louisville players ran on the field before their game against Western Kentucky carrying American and Black Lives Matter flags, the latter featuring the school’s old English “L” in the middle.

Iowa State wore patches honoring Jack Trice, the school’s first Black athlete, for their game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Ames, Iowa. Trice died of injuries sustained in a football game in 1923, and the Cyclones’ stadium is named in his honor.

Clemson players had decals on their helmets with a choice of four stickers and the Tigers’ opponent, Wake Forest, had “Black Lives Matter” on the back of players’ helmets.

Texas players were to wear “We Are One” jersey patches for their game against UTEP in Austin.

COVID-19 continued to be at the fore. Big 12 teams Baylor (vs. Louisiana Tech) and Oklahoma State (vs. Tulsa) had games postponed, as did TCU (vs. SMU) on Friday.

At Iowa State, crowd noise was piped in and the band and cheerleaders were spread out on the east side of the stadium. Families of players for both teams and immediate family of school officials were on the west side. Spokesman Mike Green said about 1,000 people were in the stadium.