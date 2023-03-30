St. Joseph Phenom

The St. Joseph Phenom pose after winning a Missouri State Tournament at the fifth grade level.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

St Joe Phenom went from youth tryouts over the summer to turning their hard work into a first place state tournament trophy for their 5th grade girls team on March 20.

St. Joe Phenom is a out-of-season basketball program built around grade and run through high school. Out of the tryouts came a class of 2030 team who had the chemistry to go far.

