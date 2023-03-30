St Joe Phenom went from youth tryouts over the summer to turning their hard work into a first place state tournament trophy for their 5th grade girls team on March 20.
St. Joe Phenom is a out-of-season basketball program built around grade and run through high school. Out of the tryouts came a class of 2030 team who had the chemistry to go far.
“All these girls are competitive, they all play three sports together. They play volleyball, soccer and basketball,” co-coach Steven Brittingham said. “It’s fun to watch them grow in all the other sports as well, but we just want them to keep coming back and loving basketball and learn how to compete and get better.”
Phenom found themselves competing in the state tournament in Columbia, Missouri where it was an all weekend event and the team went a perfect 5-0.
The championship game featured a double overtime victory and more fittingly, against a team they lost to last year by one point.
“It was very rewarding, they’re a great team. It was what championship games are supposed to be,” Brittingham said. “You know, girls made plays down the stretch, it was awesome to watch.”
What was most impressive to Brittingham and his wife, who coach the team together, was the amount of girls that rose to the challenge. The leading scorer’s only points came on a game winner, showing different girls were relied on.
“For her to be engaged and have the guts to take that shot and make it at the end of the game in a high pressure situation like that, it was awesome,” Brittingham said.
Winning state championship tournaments is the goal and the girls made lasting memories, but as the girls come and go through the program, there’s one thing Brittingham wants them to remember.
“What we try to instill in them is hard work and to enjoy the process and listen,” Brittingham said. “Listening is one of our biggest things because that will help you in life as you grow and just know that if you keep working hard, good things will happen.”
