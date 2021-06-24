Those across the city and area who have made a lasting impact in the sports community can now be recognized in the St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame.
The St. Joseph Sports Commission, a division of the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau, officially declared Thursday the inaugural St. Joseph Area Sports of Hall of Fame Class.
“This is going to be a great event and we hope St. Joseph embraces it,” St. Joseph Area Sports Commission Chairman Brett Esely said in a media event Thursday. “This is history. This is our inaugural class, and we hope they come celebrate that.”
With a reformed sports commission in January 2019, Esely noted one of their main goals from the start was to form an area sports hall of fame.
“I think our committee came out of this thing, we want our first class to say, ‘Wow! This is why St. Joseph sports is the way it is. These are pioneers,’” Esely said.
Formed in November 2020, the St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame honors individuals, teams, families and even significant accomplishments who have had a part in the sports history in Buchanan County.
The 2021 Hall of Fame Class includes: Wes Barnett (two-time Olympic team weightlifter), Byron Browne (10-year Major League Baseball veteran), Charlie Burri (Missouri Western’s first athletic director) Newt Hillyard (founder of the Hillyard Companies), Julius Hochman (father of boys baseball in St. Joseph), Terin Humphrey (two-time Olympic medalist in gymnastics), Henry Iba (Naismith National Basketball Hall of Fame Coach), Cheri Kempf (softball pioneer), Mike Rucker (nine-year National Football League veteran), Bill Snyder (college football coaching legend).
The Team Induction includes the Meierhoffer/St. Jo Frontier Casino fast pitch softball team from 1997 to 2003.
The Special Olympics Athlete of the Year presented by the Hook Family is Mike Grossman.
To be eligible for selection, the individual must have been born in Buchanan County, must have made their sports career or accomplished their feat in Buchanan County or must be contributing to sports in Buchanan County at the present time.
Esely added, “It was easy to see, right off the bat, why these folks have had the success that they’ve had. Not only from talking about their past, present and future, but really being appreciative from where they came from, where they are now and in most all of these cases, these folks are still involved in sports in some way, shape or form, and in most cases, heavily involved.”
The commission received a total of 25 nominations. The inductees were selected by an anonymous selection committee. Esely said narrowing the list down was a hard thing to do.
“This class could have easily been 20 people, but that’s the key thing to note, this is an infinity event. This isn’t a one-year event, and so we’ve got a lot of great stuff to look forward to,” Esely said.
Those who aren’t inducted will be automatically placed in a consideration pool for the next five years.
The 2021 St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony will be held in memory and honor of the St. Joseph Sports Commissions’ founder and first chairman Frank O’Malley.
The induction takes place on Sunday, Sept. 19 at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center. Social hour presented by Ellison-Auxier Architects begins at 4 p.m. with the enshrinement and presentation of awards beginning at 5 p.m.
A limited amount of tickets for the event are on sale now for $25 per person and may be purchased at: stjomo.com/stjosephsportscommission.
To inquire about sponsorship of the event, contact the commission at sportscommission@stjomo.com or call 816-233-6688.
