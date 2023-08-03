Tyson Hicks

St. Joseph native Tyson Hicks wants to accomplish what no mixed martial arts fighter has ever done in the history of his hometown.

At 33 years of age, Hicks wants to see his dream of making the Ultimate Fighting Championship ranks become reality. Hicks wouldn’t even mind reaching the Bellator MMA ranks as another stepping stone to reaching his ultimate goal as a fighter. As long as he stays true to the process, he feels that goal is attainable.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.