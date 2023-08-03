St. Joseph native Tyson Hicks wants to accomplish what no mixed martial arts fighter has ever done in the history of his hometown.
At 33 years of age, Hicks wants to see his dream of making the Ultimate Fighting Championship ranks become reality. Hicks wouldn’t even mind reaching the Bellator MMA ranks as another stepping stone to reaching his ultimate goal as a fighter. As long as he stays true to the process, he feels that goal is attainable.
“Once I get to that level of diet, mindset, working out, it’ll show. Right now, I don’t think I’m there. I’m not old young, but I’m not old. I’m still at the age where as long as I keep working, I believe I can get to the UFC,” Hicks said.
His first love was the sport of football, another sport where contact and competition lock arms, making the transition to an amateur fighting career more seamless than for some. For Hicks, coming to the realization not everyone reaches the National Football League meant he had to find a different path to feed that side of him that wants to be an athlete.
“‘I’m not going to get to that level, what do I do now?’” Hicks said. “I’ve always wanted to be a fighter, I’ve always watched it as a kid. I actually gave it a try and I fell in love with it.”
Hicks decided to go into amateur MMA fighting in 2012, where he went 13-1 as an amateur before turning professional where he now sits at 2-0 with his next fight slated for Oct. 14 at Ameristar Casino in Kansas City, Missouri.
“It’s an adrenaline rush. As the experience goes on, I learned to calm down. You can get an adrenaline dump if you’re not smart with it,” Hicks said.
Mixed martial arts differentiates from boxing by allowing fighters to utilize different forms of striking, boxing or kickboxing, as well as grappling and ground fighting.
Aside from boxing, MMA fights can also be won by submission rather than just knockout, technical knockout or decision. A fighter who wins primarily by submission displays their skills in the area of jiu jitsu and wrestling. Those who win by knockout or technical knockout are typically standup fighters who display skills of boxing, kickboxing, karate or muay thai, which is an area where Hicks finds himself to be the most vigorous.
“I like to stand. People always ask me if I had the choice to choke somebody out or keep them standing and knock somebody out, I’d rather kick somebody in the head and knock them out,” Hicks said.
Canceling out the noise that isn’t coming from his corner during fights is a skill Hicks developed quickly.
As dependable as those in his corner are, he says his family are a big part of why he’s chasing the UFC dream. His daughter, Azaria, and his wife, BreAnna, are two individuals he says he’ll spoil if and when the top of the mountain is reached.
His wife in particular remains a staple, keeping things held down while Hicks puts in countless hours each week training.
“Truly, if I didn’t have her, it’d probably be a lot harder. A lot of fighters need their sidekick, especially as you have kids. Azariah is my first one, she’s my world. It took a lot, a lot of change happened. I’m fighting for them,” Hicks said.
