The Phil Welch crowd and catcher Ben Click yell in excitement after tagging the runner out at home to complete an inning-ending double play against the Jefferson City Renegades in Game 2 of the MINK League Championship Series on Friday in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph Mustangs first basemen Ryan Callahan hits a pitch against the Jefferson City Renegades in Game 2 of the MINK League Championship Series on Friday in St. Joseph.
Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW
St. Joseph Mustangs starting pitcher Aron Harrington throws a pitch against the Jefferson City Renegades in Game 2 of the MINK League Championship on Friday in St. Joseph.
Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW
St. Joseph Mustangs Mason Holton prepares to swing at a pitch against the Jefferson City Renegades in Game 2 of the MINK League Championship Series on Friday in St. Joseph.
Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW
Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW
Mustangs first basemen Ryan Callahan looks to pick off a runner against the Jefferson City Renegades in Game 2 of the MINK League Championship Series on Friday in St. Joseph.
It was game two of a best of three series for the MINK League Championship, where the St. Joseph Mustangs hosted the Jefferson City Renegades in a win-or-go-home situation for the Mustangs, who's trying to tally a fourth straight championship.
After losing 8-7 yesterday, the Mustangs kept their season alive with a 4-3 victory in extra innings.
It was a defensive and pitching battle early for both teams, more specifically, through five innings. There would be a few walks and pop flies, but for the most part Mustangs’ pitcher Aron Harrington and Renegades’ pitcher Jonah Sarabia were flowing through the first half of the game.
There were just three total hits through those first five innings, but the sixth inning and beyond saw a tad more action. In that inning alone, the Renegades would tally two hits and two runs.
First run came with a runner on third, Justin Rivera placed one between the left and middle fielder for a double, Mustangs would trail for the first time 1-0, with the other run happening as Nate McHugh grounded out to second base, but tallied the RBI to go up 2-0.
Mustangs wouldn’t be able to answer on their at bat in the inning, but a run would come soon enough, as the Mustangs finally found themselves on the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh inning.
With runners on second and third after a Noah Bodenhausen ground out, Cole Slibowski would walk up to the plate, and single to left field bringing in Ben Click to cut the lead down 2-1.
More spectacular pitching and defense in the eighth inning, and the Mustangs were able to stay in reaching distance by not allowing a run in the ninth. In the bottom of the inning, Mustangs would force extras.
It came off a Michael Paul single to center field, with Mason Holton waiting at third to take off and momentarily keep the Mustangs season alive. We wouldn’t see any extra inning action until the top of the 12th, where McHugh singled to right field, bringing home Rivera to go up 3-2.
In the bottom of the 12th, season again hanging on by a thread, Click would single to right field, advancing Easton Bruce to third, and he’d bring in the winning run off a Holton single.
Mustangs will play for a fourth straight championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Phil Welch Stadium.
