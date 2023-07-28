IMG_3837.JPG

It was game two of a best of three series for the MINK League Championship, where the St. Joseph Mustangs hosted the Jefferson City Renegades in a win-or-go-home situation for the Mustangs, who's trying to tally a fourth straight championship.

After losing 8-7 yesterday, the Mustangs kept their season alive with a 4-3 victory in extra innings.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

