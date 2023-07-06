The St. Joseph Mustangs were back as the Tenderloins on Thursday night for a matchup for the MINK League North title against the Clarinda A’s. The A’s won Wednesday’s game 11-1, but the Tenderloins were able to get revenge winning 7-6.
Much like the first contest between these two teams earlier in the week, Clarinda struck first in the top of the inning. Anthony Pomila got things going with a single. A couple batters later, a sacrifice fly from the A’s would bring home a run to go up 1-0.
The next batter in the lineup didn’t get an opportunity for an RBI, but a wild pitch from Tenderloins’ pitcher Frank Gall would bring home another A’s run to complete a two run inning.
Both teams would remain scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when the Tenderloins’ bats came to life. With Noah Bodenhausen on second base after a base hit and a stolen base, Cole Slibowksi blooped a single into the outskirts of the infield to put runners on first and third.
Lafayette alum Brayden Luikart smashed a hit to right center field, it would land in front of two A’s defenders, allowing enough time for Bodenhausen to cross home plate to cut Clarinda’s lead down to 2-1.
St. Joe would not done in the third as Trevor McCollum’s ground out allowed Slibowski to score, staking them to a 3-1 lead.
The hit parade wasn’t done yet as Ryan Callahan beat the throw at first base to allow Liukart to score. The Tenderloins were able to extend their lead further to 6-2 after a run in the bottom of the sixth and seventh inning, but it wouldn’t be smooth sailing the rest of the way.
The A’s were able to claw their way back and get their offense rolling with two runs in the eighth inning to cut the lead down to 6-4.
Entering the bottom of the eighth, St. Joe was unable to rally and extend their lead, which would come back to haunt them. The A’s would strike back in the eighth inning with two more runs to tie the game.
It wouldn’t be until the bottom of the 12th inning, with Bodenhausen hitting a single to bring home the winning run.
