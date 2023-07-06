IMG_1474.JPG

The St. Joseph Mustangs were back as the Tenderloins on Thursday night for a matchup for the MINK League North title against the Clarinda A’s. The A’s won Wednesday’s game 11-1, but the Tenderloins were able to get revenge winning 7-6.

Much like the first contest between these two teams earlier in the week, Clarinda struck first in the top of the inning. Anthony Pomila got things going with a single. A couple batters later, a sacrifice fly from the A’s would bring home a run to go up 1-0.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

