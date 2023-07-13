The St. Joseph Mustangs were back in action at Phil Welch Stadium on Thursday, hosting the Kansas City Monarchs in some non-conference action. The Mustangs would suffer their second straight loss, losing 6-3.
The Monarchs had a chance to grab this game by the horns earlier, as the leadoff batter was able to position himself at second base. Mustangs’ starting pitcher Frank Gall was able to shake off the nerves, striking out the next batter.
Mustang shortstop Cole Slibowski helped keep the Monarchs off the scoreboard by fielding a ground ball cleanly and delivering a line drive to first base. With a Monarch runner on third, Noah Bodenhausen was able to make the third out to retire the top of the first inning.
With St. Joe taking the plate, they got down to business early. Leadoff hitter Bodenhausen was able to take first base after being hit by the pitch. The next batter would be walked, placing runners at first and second.
It would be Easton Bruce next at the plate. He would advance runners to third and second with a sacrifice ground ball, with Will Dryburgh eventually bringing home both runners. His hit found the gap between first and second, and Mustangs took a 2-0 lead.
Monarchs would make this one interesting in the third inning. With two outs, it looked like it would be another scoreless inning, until the bases were loaded in a blink of the eye. Mustangs were able to escape with only one run scored, which came off a wild pitch from Gall to make it 2-1.
The defense would continue to show up, that is until the top of the fifth inning. This would be the most pivotal point of the contest, with the Mustangs letting the Monarchs take the lead after a four-run fifth inning. This would propel Kansas City to a 5-2 lead.
All hope wasn’t lost in the waning innings, with St. Joe tallying one run in the eighth inning to claw slowly back, only down 5-3. However, a one run ninth inning for the Monarchs would erase that deficit, and the Mustangs didn’t have enough fuel in the tank for the walk-off.
St. Joseph will be back in action Friday at Phil Welch Stadium against the Chillicothe Mudcats.
