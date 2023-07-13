Mustangs

Mustangs’ starting pitcher Frank Gall warms up ahead of a contest against the Kansas City Monarchs on Thursday at Phil Welch Stadium.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Mustangs were back in action at Phil Welch Stadium on Thursday, hosting the Kansas City Monarchs in some non-conference action. The Mustangs would suffer their second straight loss, losing 6-3.

The Monarchs had a chance to grab this game by the horns earlier, as the leadoff batter was able to position himself at second base. Mustangs’ starting pitcher Frank Gall was able to shake off the nerves, striking out the next batter.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

