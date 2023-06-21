Mustangs

The St. Joe Mustangs celebrate after crossing home plate. 

 Clifton Grooms | Cliff Notes Podcast

While summer just began, the St. Joseph Mustangs have been hot since the beginning of the 2023 season. The team recently showcased that during a six-game win streak beginning June 13.

The team rampaged through all last week without a tally in the loss column. Those six-straight wins propelled the Mustangs back into contention for first place in the MINK League North Division and the top overall record.

