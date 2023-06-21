While summer just began, the St. Joseph Mustangs have been hot since the beginning of the 2023 season. The team recently showcased that during a six-game win streak beginning June 13.
The team rampaged through all last week without a tally in the loss column. Those six-straight wins propelled the Mustangs back into contention for first place in the MINK League North Division and the top overall record.
“It's always great to get a couple of wins in a row under your belt, but we were trying to continue what we were doing, staying within ourselves, not trying to do too much, just trusting each other as a team,” infielder Cole Slibowski said. “Everybody is feeling great. The guys are all enjoying themselves a lot more, so any time you can win six in a row, you're doing great.”
Since the season began on May 31, the Mustangs have had just two days off. That may seem like a lot of games in a row, but it's helped create routine among the team. Finding that groove and sticking to a schedule has loosened things up.
Now fully in the swing of things, the players have a better understanding of their assignments each and every night.
“It allows them to just settle in, you know, they do know when they're going to be in there and when they're not for the most part, you know, days in advance,” Manager Johnny Coy said. “I'm always able to give them a day because we have so many guys on this team that can fill so many different spots.”
The ’Stangs established a dynasty with three-straight MINK League Championships, but even with all the wins, the team isn't satisfied. The love of baseball, and the trust in each other, keep the guys performing at a high level.
“You know, everybody here loves baseball, but we play a lot of games, you know, but when we do have an off day, we have a lot of guys here that are great ballplayers,” Slibowski said. “We can put our trust in them, so like when someone has an off day, the other guy will pick them up and we'll have a great day, and that's how we start a win streak.”
When the Mustangs do get a day off, the players don't spend it in their recliners in the air conditioning. Instead, the team constantly finds, or makes time, to give back to the St. Joseph community. They can be seen on game days around St. Joseph, interacting with fans and doing charity work.
“We're doing stuff all the time here in St. Joe because you know the fans are what drives this place and makes this play so awesome and doing things for the community and for the kid,” Coy said. “You know, that just helps these players, you know, grow up even more and be more mature.”
As the season rolls on and the days get hotter, don't worry about the Mustangs' mindset; their sights are already set on the ultimate prize.
“Our guys have it in their heads that they want to win this whole thing,” Coy said. “You know, that's going to be four in a row for us and three's never been done before.. and these guys want to keep it going and, you know, keep that train rolling with championships.”
