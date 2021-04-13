Benton, Lafayette, Central and LeBlond met for the St. Joseph city track meet Monday afternoon at Bishop LeBlond High School. The four local schools competed in 19 events as each team works its way back after a year off due to COVID-19.

“It’s basically like I have two freshmen teams,” Benton coach Brad Hankins said. “So even though they are sophomores, the last time they were at a track meet was in eighth grade. It’s like bright lights all of a sudden and you’re really helping out those young kids and you forget that your sophomores are really freshmen at a track meet. Getting them to warmup, getting their marks, getting their spots and things like that.”

Lafayette’s Carlos Cortez won two individual medals on Monday. Cortez won the 100-meter race with a time of 10.5, and the 200-meter race with a time of 22.7.

“In the 100, my start was a little shaky for the first 10 meters but after that I feel like I got my strides back in place and finished strong,” Cortez said.

The Irish boys won two more events: the 4x100 relay and the 4x200 relay. Cortez was joined in the relay by Tyrease Dutton-Bicalho, Derrick May and Xavier Nichols. The Cardinals’ relay finished second in the 4x100 and LeBlond finished second in the 4x200.

“We’ve been running track together since the third and fourth grade and so we have a little bit of chemistry under our belts,” Cortez said.

LeBlond’s Elliott Murphy finished with a time of 20.2 in the 100-meter para-athlete event. The Eagles also had a school record broken in the 400-meter race by Hayden Cross. Cross finished with a time of 51.5, breaking the record set in 1979.

“That’s been my goal since the beginning of the season—I want to run a sub-50,” Cross said. “The record was on the way, so I figured I might as well get that.”

Central’s Gary Elder finished first in shot put and second in the discus throw. Elder threw the discus 33.62m, while the Indians’ Bryce Michaud won the event with a throw of 35.23m.

“I was expecting to do well in those events,” Elder said. “I had high expectations for me and Bryce coming into it. I was pleased with my shot put distance but not as much as my discus distance.”

Central’s Zach Parmer leapt to first place in both the high jump and the long jump. Parmer won the high jump at 1.63m and the long jump with a 6.25m jump.

Benton’s Alyia Stillman, Tatum Levendahl, Leylin Pena Cruz and Reagan Murphy led the Cardinals to a narrow win over Central in the 4x100 relay. Benton won with a time of 54.8, while Central finished second with a time of 54.9.

The same group of Cardinals defeated Lafayette in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:59.6.

“We really focused today on the relays and I was really happy for the girls,” Hankins said.

Lafayette’s Honor Manning left LeBlond with two first-place finishes Monday evening. Manning won the 100-meter race with a time of 13.5 and won 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.4.

The theme amongst all participants was the impact that a year off can have. Cross was happy with the results from the young group of Eagles.

“A lot of freshmen, I think I’m the only one this year that has been at a meet,” Cross said. “I’m pretty surprised with the young kids because they have placed pretty well. It’s a really good team that works hard and gets their stuff done.”