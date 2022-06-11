The St. Joseph Country Club held its annual golf tournament this weekend. The two-man best ball tournament took place Friday and Saturday with 160 golfers participating. Tournament director Brad Nurski felt his first year as director went well.
"I felt like it went great with everybody having a great time," Nurski said. "We had great people and staff all weekend."
Nurski gave a lot of credit to Jake Giles for helping the tournament with its live scoring. Giles played a big role in setting up the Golf Genius app, allowing players to keep score electronically throughout the tournament.
"I think as a whole, it went really well," Giles said. "The live scoring was really cool to see. It allowed everyone to see the scores as they were going, like Brad knew what he needed to make on 18. They were able to see what they needed to do win and that was really cool."
On the course it was Jeff Lynn and Dustin Anderson who walked away with the Championship Flight trophy. The duo won with a score of 130, holding off Nurski and Matt Thrasher, who finished one stroke behind the champions.
"We won the Moila Tournament last week so we were trying to go back-to-back, but we came up one stroke short," Nurski said. "I thought I made that putt on 18, but it just wasn't meant to be and sometimes that's just golf."
Anderson credited his teammate for securing the win on Saturday night. Lynn's 35-foot putt helped lead the team to first place.
"The best thing I saw all day was Jeff making that 35-foot putt on the last hole and that's what won it," Anderson said.
As for the match-winning putt, Lynn said the approach was simple.
"I just hit it and hoped," Lynn said. "Dustin and I are very compatible and we had an awesome tournament this week."
The A Flight winners were Garrett O'Riley and Grant Boudrea. The pair won by three strokes with a score of 138.
Benton golf coach Brad Hubbard and partner Jeremy Worth won the B Flight with a 144. William Humphreys and Verbeck were winners of the C Flight, shooting a 150.
The Sinclairs walked away winners of the D Flight on Saturday with a score of 157. The final winners on Saturday came in the E Flight. Dustin Norris and Mike Hanlan won with a score of 165.
