The St. Joseph Christian High School volleyball team hasn’t won a district title since 2005, but this year’s team is looking to change that.

“All our spirits are up because we’ve been working so well together,” senior Brooklyn Miller said.

The Lions are off to a 14-0 start on the season, only dropping three sets across all its games. But despite the team’s dominant success, the players are remaining humble and relying on each other to win games.

“It’s a big encouragement because you see results,” senior Tori Hudgens said. “But at the same time it’s humbling because throughout the game, you’re learning a lot.”

“It’s fun seeing these freshmen step up to the varsity level so quickly,” Miller said. “We’re all working so well together.”

The players credit their team-first mentality for the success they are seeing on the court this season.

“When we mess up we try not to take it to heart and to be very forgiving of each other and we just have good communication,” senior El Meadows said.

“It’s not an individual person that’s going to make the team or break the team,” senior Brielle Smith said. “I think it’s everybody working together and being in unity and working as one.”

As the season winds down and the Lions look to the district tournament, the players said they will remain focused on one game at a time.

“Last year, we kind of went in thinking OK, I think we can win districts, so let’s just think about sectionals next instead of taking every game as it is,” Hudgens said.

“I think we just need to really focus on every single play at a time, focusing on each point,” Smith said.

“We’ve grown for four years, and now we kind of know what we’re doing,” Miller said. “Just doing the fundamentals to go right from the beginning.”

“We can do it, we just have to keep ourselves humble and stay on the right track and just think about every play instead of looking ahead to sectionals like we have in the past,” Meadows said. “Just focus on districts.”

The Lions continue their regular season on Thursday, Oct. 1 against Maranatha Christian Academy.