St. Joseph Christian volleyball kept their win streak against South Holt alive Monday, sweeping the Lady Knights 3-0. The Lions won with set scores of 25-22, 25-17, and 25-22. They have now won 13 in a row against the Lady Knights dating back to 2016 and hold a record of 13-6 on the season.
Head coach Erin Patrick shrugged off the win streak but explained how important it was to pick up a win.
“Beating them, a good team, it doesn’t matter how many times it is in a row but it gives us confidence because we know they’re a good team. It’s just going to give us amazing confidence to build on and that’s really what I'm excited for going forward, to build on that and try to work hard to improve to get ready for districts.”
The Lions are getting healthy at the right time and got some reinforcements with a couple all-district players returning tonight after missing games earlier in the season.
“This is the first time we’ve played together in over a month. We had injuries that carried a burden on us so I think it was good to get in our rotation against a good team, a well coached team,” he said. “To come back from that is important for us to keep growing through the end of the year and get ready for our tournament Saturday at Riverside.”
St. Joseph Christian will play in the Riverside Volleyball Tournament this Saturday, October 8th before traveling to Mound City to take on the Panthers on Monday, October 10th.
