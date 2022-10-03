St. Joseph Christian volleyball kept their win streak against South Holt alive Monday, sweeping the Lady Knights 3-0. The Lions won with set scores of 25-22, 25-17, and 25-22. They have now won 13 in a row against the Lady Knights dating back to 2016 and hold a record of 13-6 on the season.

Head coach Erin Patrick shrugged off the win streak but explained how important it was to pick up a win.


