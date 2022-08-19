Friday night lights are back in St. Joseph, at least for an exhibition. Many teams competed in jamborees Aug. 19, including local eight-man team St. Joseph Christian.
The Lions were in their own backyard, as College Heights Christian, Osborn/Stewartsville, and Kansas City East made the trip to the Lions home field. The night featured a warming breeze, a cotton candy sunset and of course, great football.
The Lions are coming off one of their worst seasons in program history, going 0-10 last season. Head coach Troy Schenk will look to get the program on track, and that might mean pulling away from their run-dominant offense.
“We got some good personnel that are just starting to grow up, and so we’re able to do a little bit more offensively,” Schenk said. “You know, we’re starting to grow up as a team, and so we’re able to do just a little bit more stuff, that’s kind of in the game plan.”
The Lions showcased more of a spread offense against their opponents, which included senior Jacob Clabaugh, second team all-state tight end, now turned senior quarterback in the shotgun. Clabaugh was able to put the ball on his targets whether it was in the flat, in the middle, or deep seams.
The senior looked composed. He stayed in the pocket and used his big frame to bulldoze opponents on the goal line and even had a one handed 2-point conversion grab against Osborn/Stewartsville.
“He’s a great player for us … has really developed, you know, as a go-to guy for our team, and so I’m super proud of him. The guys trust him and he trusts the guys,” Schenk said. “So we’re going to continue to build the chemistry, and I think, you know, he’ll get better and better.”
The jamboree setup featured four schools. Each school played each other once, allowing 12 plays on offense, switch, then 12 plays on defense. After the 12 plays, each team had three chances to score 2-point conversions.
On the night, the Lions finished 6-of-9 on 2-point conversions. Being stationed out at the 3-yard line, the ability to be so efficient on these conversions came from the power of the offensive line.
“That’s a credit to, you know, our offensive line doing a great job on short yardage, but also just our execution. Our guys have grown up a lot and have a lot of playing time,” Schenk said. “They’re able to just, you know, execute at a higher level right now than we have in the program for a year or so.”
The jamboree is a perfect time for a coaching staff to make the necessary adjustments before the season gets in full swing.
Although it’s not quite as polished football as the coaches would like, there’s still many positive things to takeaway from it.
“What impressed me is, you know, our kids. Their first year playing last year, they really stepped up and took a step in the offseason, and I think they showed that on the field tonight,” Schenk said. “We had some young guys that made some great plays, but also we had a few new kids that just got in there and it seemed like they’d been playing football for a while.”
While there was a lot to be excited about if you’re a Lions fan, sometimes the fan bias starts to settle in. This can lead the casual fan being blinded to what could be improved on.
For coach Schenk, while he liked his offensive line on 2-point conversions, he wants better blocking throughout the game.
“We obviously have a long way to go as a team. We got to get better in our blocking, you know, on the perimeter, and, you know, our alignment is going to get better and better,” Schenk said. “But also we’re going to take another step as far as just setting a good pace for our team and being able to just maintain that for a whole game.”
On the night, St. Joe Christian dropped two games against Osborn/Stewartsville and College Heights Christian. However, the Lions kept Kansas City East scoreless in its last game, while putting up 10 points of their own for a win.
