Lions Football

Jacob Clabaugh stands up in the endzone after making a one handed 2-point conversion catch at the Aug. 19 jamboree against Osborn/Stewartsville.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

Friday night lights are back in St. Joseph, at least for an exhibition. Many teams competed in jamborees Aug. 19, including local eight-man team St. Joseph Christian.

The Lions were in their own backyard, as College Heights Christian, Osborn/Stewartsville, and Kansas City East made the trip to the Lions home field. The night featured a warming breeze, a cotton candy sunset and of course, great football.


Calvin Silvers

