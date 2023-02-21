North Andrew High School was the location for this year’s Class 2 District 16 tournament, and the first round provided some intriguing matchups, including No. 4 seed St. Joseph Christian and the No. 5 seed North Andrew Cardinals.
It was a defensive battle throughout the contest, with neither team finding rhythm in their offense until late in the fourth quarter. However, the Lions had more defensive stops which led to a 45-29 win.
“Well, it's a good win defensively when you hold the team to 29 points, you ought to celebrate that hard work on it,” head coach Erin Patrick said. “They're a good team and they had a winning record and he's (Terry Hopkins) done a good job with them and their length bothered us last time. But tonight, I think defensively is where we won the game.”
It wasn’t necessarily a defensive battle from the start of the contest for the Lions, who created an early edge with back-to-back 3-pointers. The Cardinals were looking to use their length down low early, but the cold shooting bug struck quickly. This resulted in a low scoring 12-10 first quarter lead for St. Joe Christian.
The cold shooting streak continued over into the second quarter, with the Lions not scoring until the 5:30 mark off an inbounds play. The Cardinals would go the entire eight minutes without a field goal, or point. North Andrew also had trouble retaining the ball, having three travel violations called.
“It was really big, I think our boxing out had a lot to do with the lead we got,” junior Chloe Burnham said. “We got up in their faces and we played tight defense, and I think they struggled with that.”
Coming out of halftime with a 20-10 lead, the Cardinals would have to wait nearly two more minutes before their next field goal. North Andrew was able to get themselves to the free-throw line, but ended up missing a total of 10 from the charity strike.
Clinging onto a three point lead entering the fourth, Burnham was able to hit two clutch 3-pointers that created extra separation, and her three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter were enough to advance the Lions.
“We changed to an offense that we don't run a lot against teams. We actually kind of save it for this time of the year, and it kind of got us girls open,” Patrick said. “We've had to overcome a lot of adversity this year, maybe more than teams realize. That was our 20th win for the second year in a row, and that’s an accomplishment.”
Burnham led all scorers with 22 points, Jaci Jorgensen had 9 points. For North Andrew, Brylie Brincks had 9 to lead the Cardinals. The Lions will face No.1 Bishop LeBlond on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.