St. Joseph Christian Lions Basketball

St. Joseph Christian junior Chloe Burnham prepares to shoot the ball during a Class 2 District 16 quarterfinal match against North Andrew on Tuesday in Rosendale, Missouri. 

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

North Andrew High School was the location for this year’s Class 2 District 16 tournament, and the first round provided some intriguing matchups, including No. 4 seed St. Joseph Christian and the No. 5 seed North Andrew Cardinals.

It was a defensive battle throughout the contest, with neither team finding rhythm in their offense until late in the fourth quarter. However, the Lions had more defensive stops which led to a 45-29 win.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

