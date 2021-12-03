BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — The St. Joseph Christian Lions seemingly couldn't miss Friday night at West Nodaway High School.
The SJ Christian girls finished with three players scoring double-digits points, leading to a 52-42 win and PVI championship over the North Nodaway Mustangs.
"It was just good to win the tournament," Lions coach Erin Patrick said. "It didn't matter what seed we were, but that seed gave us three tough opponents, which we needed."
Sophomore Jaci Jorgensen took the scoring torch in the first quarter. Jorgensen's 10 points in the first eight minutes helped St. Joseph Christian to a 15-9 lead headed into the second quarter.
The second quarter belonged to Lexi McDaniel. The freshman guard had two 3-pointers in the period and eight points total.
"Our guards do a good job of scoring, Jack in the beginning of the game did some things to help us get out to a lead," Patrick said. "Chloe and Lexi add to that part of it, and Charlee came off the bench to help us. We're kinda guard dominated right now, and we got to have that defense inside and that helps with Ella Bowman in there."
Bowman was third on the team with nine points in the win. Patrick praised her for her defense and rebounding in the win. Bowman said that was her main focus coming into the championship.
"We just wanted to focus on good defense, having good close outs and having our hands up," Bowman said. "We just wanted to keep them from scoring as much as possible."
The Lions led 29-19 at halftime and held a lead for all but 16 seconds in the first half. St. Joseph Christian kept the Mustangs at a distance in the second half as well, never letting North Nodaway to within more than seven in the second half.
McDaniel scored seven more points in the second half, giving her the team lead with 15. Jorgensen was second the team with 12, and sophomore guard Chloe Burnham was third with 11 points.
"I'd say this definitely gives us a good start to the season," Bowman said. "Last year we didn't have the best record and this will give us a good push for the rest of the season."
Northeast Nodaway boys 51, St. Joseph Christian 44
The Northeast Nodaway Bluejays received a boost for its championship game against the Lions with the return of two starters who joined the team after playing in the 8-man state championship Thursday night. The two players combined for 20 points in the Bluejays' championship win over the Lions.
"It was a tough game last night and another tough game tonight," McIntyre said. "It was kind of tiring, but we got through it and got a win."
Northeast Nodaway led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter and began the second quarter with a 7-0 run. The Lions quickly cut into that lead with back-to-back three-pointers from Brad Boyd and Camden Lutz.
The Bluejays extended their lead back to nine, but another run of three-pointers from St. Joseph Christian erased the lead and tied the game at 25.
The Lions took their final lead of the game early in the third quarter before falling behind for the remainder of the game. Northeast Nodaway iced the game over the final two minutes by making seven of its eight free throws.
Ben Boswell led the Bluejays with 22 points. Lutz led the Lions with 14 points on the night. St. Joseph Christian made just three field goals in the game compared to 11 three-pointers.
Other results
The Bishop LeBlond girls improved to 4-0 and won the Mound City Invitational with a 69-54 win over East Atchison. The Benton girls defeated William Chrisman 54-25 for third place in the Savannah Invitational. The Benton boys will play in the championship Saturday afternoon.
