PLATTSBURG, Mo. — A five-set thriller decided the Class 1 District 15 champion Tuesday night in Plattsburg, as St. Joseph Christian was defeated by Wellington-Napoleon, three sets to two.
The title gives Wellington-Napoleon its first district title since 2011.
“We had a chance to win the game, you can’t ask for more than that,” St. Joe Christian head coach Erin Patrick said. “Our program’s not just about winning, it’s about the whole program.”
The match went back and forth throughout the entire night. Set one was tightly contested, as Christian took a 25-22 victory. The Tigers handled set two, taking it 25-16. Christian was in control of the third set, taking it, 25-19.
The fourth set was a major momentum shifter for both sides. The Lions, leading two sets to one, were playing for their second-straight district title, and the Tigers were playing to keep their season alive.
Christian looked to have the upper hand throughout the fourth set. The Lions took it to match point, leading 24-19, but the Tigers weren’t done yet. They fired off six unanswered points to tie the set at 24 and take the lead 25-24. Christian battled to even it at 25, but Wellington-Napoleon took the final two points to keep its season alive. The Tigers went on an 8-1 run and took set four, 27-25.
Wellington-Napoleon rode some of that momentum into set five, but Christian hung in. The Lions led 12-10 late in the fifth set, three points from the district title.
But again, Wellington-Napoleon went on a run. The Tigers scored the last five points of the match to take the fifth set, 15-12, and their first district title in 10 years.
Despite the Lions’ inability to hang onto a five-point lead on match point in the fourth set, Patrick said he didn’t think that was the turning point of the match.
“I don’t think the fourth set really had anything to do with it, but maybe the emotion did, I don’t know,” Patrick said. “I know we had the lead once or twice, maybe three times, that gave us the opportunity to win the match, so I’m proud that they fought.”
Despite falling short, Christian will be returning its entire team next season. Patrick said he hopes his team can learn from Tuesday’s loss and be encouraged going into next season.
“A couple years ago, it became the motivator, here it becomes the motivator,” Patrick said. “We’ll look forward to the future and when that time comes.”
The Lions end their season at 23-6.
