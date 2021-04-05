After starting the season winless through three games. North Platte outlasted St. Joseph Christian for a 2-0 win over the Lions on Monday at St. Joseph Christian High School.

As is typical of 2-0 games, the best performances came from the two pitchers, Christian (2-3) junior Camden Lutz and North Platte (1-3) freshman Colton Kirkham.

Through five innings, the two teams had yet to score any runs and had just six combined hits and walks between them.

At the plate, Kirkham took matters into his own hands and broke the stalemate in the top of the sixth, driving in sophomore Kayden Mullendore with a double to centerfield.

"When the going gets tough, he gets going," North Platte coach Daniel Atkinson said. "For his mental toughness, being able to compete that way late deep into his pitch count, we're very proud of his effort and his ability to compete."

Kirkham was happy with the way his game, and the team's performance overall, seemed to come together.

"It feels great. hard work's paying off," Kirkham said. "I think it was a team effort for sure, overall we did a great job staying in it the whole time."

The Lions had to pull Lutz in accommodation with pitch count rules, resulting in an untimely substitution with the game on the line in the final innings. Though junior Caleb Carlson pitched admirably, they allowed one more run in the final inning to give the Panthers a two run cushion.

"Their pitcher was dealing, our pitcher was dealing," Christian coach Andrew McDonald said. "One of the tough things is that when you're striking everybody out your pitch count elevates, which got us in trouble. But it was his game and both of them threw lights out."

Lutz finished with 16 strikeouts in the contest.

The Lions missed out on a critical scoring opportunity in the bottom of the third, finally stringing together a handful of hits to load the bases with just one out on the board.

Thankfully for the Panthers, junior first baseman Riley Hyde was able to snag Lutz's line drive out of the air and catch Lions sophomore Blake Ray off of the bag in one fluid motion, stranding all three runners with a much-needed double play.

"That was huge. A lot of times our kids, they feel the pressure of that moment," Atkins said. "Fortunately, they were able to keep their composure even with their youth and get the outs they needed to get us out of that inning."

McDonald knows those are the plays that make the difference in close games.

"If that ball falls it's probably a 2-2 game and we're at least playing extra innings or something like that, but that's baseball."

St. Joseph Christian will look to rebound in their next game, traveling to Albany on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Panthers will head to Kansas City to play University Academy Charter on Tuesday.