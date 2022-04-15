With a group made up of experience and youth, St. Joseph Christian baseball is off to one of its best starts over the program’s five-season history.
“It’s one of the best starts we’ve had since we’ve had baseball at this school,” senior Camden Lutz said. “It means a lot. We got a lot of young guys that are stepping up when they need to, and seniors are obviously taking control a little bit, which is what we need.”
As the Lions look to push for a third district title in the last five seasons, they said establishing a winning culture has become a main focus for the young program.
With a record of 8-3 following Thursday's win at North Andrew, St. Joseph Christian is off to its best 11-game start in program history.
Head coach Andrew McDonald said the mark is a testament to the team’s hard work.
“We’ve got some physical talent, but there’s also been some maturity and some growth along the way that I think, more than anything, has helped,” McDonald said. “They’ve gathered an understanding of what it takes to play at this level, and they’ve answered that call.”
McDonald said the wins are starting to come as the Lions are starting to click on all cylinders. With a combination of good pitching and hot bats, the Lions are allowing an average of two runs per game, with their eight wins coming by an average margin of nine runs.
“Honestly, it feels like we’re kind of just started to get into the swing of things, actually,” senior Caleb Carlson said. “Coach has definitely implemented us to work hard and play for each other because a team that plays together is ultimately gonna succeed.”
Pitching has been the crux of the Lions’ success, according to McDonald, most notably the performance of Lutz. McDonald said the Missouri Western signee has been a huge leader for the team, as well as an invaluable weapon on the mound.
“You’re not gonna see too many 1A kids who are throwing in the mid-80s with a wipeout slider, like he’s got, but he also throws a lot of strikes,” McDonald said. “That keeps a pitch count down so that you can extend your outing and go deeper in games, and really, when he can do that, he’s pretty tough to beat.”
Lutz said focus and preparation have been the key for his, and the Lions’, success this season.
“When you come ready to play at practice, it carries over to the games,” Lutz said. “If we’re serious and taking everything serious and getting a lot of reps in, it helps us out a lot.”
As a senior, setting the tone in practice is one thing Lutz said he’s done to set an example for his younger teammates, as the team has put an emphasis on building a winning program from the ground up in its first five seasons.
“I just wanna show the freshmen that anything can be done,” Lutz said. “You can win any game, you can lose any game, so you always want to have that mindset that you’re gonna win that next game.”
McDonald says building culture is a constant focus of his as a coach, as he tries to lay the groundwork for future generations to come through the baseball program at St. Joseph Christian.
“You’ve gotta make sure that the foundation that you set with one group of freshmen, by the time they’re seniors, that you’ve built it up with other kids, too,” McDonald said. “I think we’re gonna be in a good place when these seniors graduate, but we’re definitely going to miss the impact that they have… With these younger kids, they fight for each other, they believe in what we’re preaching to them and what we’re teaching them, they’ve bought into the program. I think that they’ve set a good foundation that’s going to carry over.”
As the Lions turn to the back half of their season, they said more wins are on the horizon, as they aim to fight for their first district title since 2018.
With a tough road ahead, Lutz said the Lions are prepared to continue building that winning culture by proving they can step up to the plate and take down any challenge.
“Our defense has gotta be there, which it has been this whole season. We just recently started hitting the ball better,” Lutz said. “Having both of those and pitching, all of that coming together is what’s gonna make us win ball games.”
