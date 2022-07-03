The St. Joe Mustangs (19-8) welcomed the Clarinda A’s (18-8) to historic Phil Welch Stadium on Saturday for a battle as not only the top seed in the North Division, but the overall best team in the MINK League.
After coming off a walk off winner from Jack Wagner in the 10th inning on Friday against the Des Moines Prospects, the fans weren’t expecting as nearly an exciting game this time around, but they got their money’s worth.
In true Mustangs fashion, Noah Bodenhausen, the Northwest Missouri State athlete, helped secure the 4-3 ’Stangs win with another walk-off in the bottom of the ninth inning..
It was all defense the first two innings, including a crucial second inning from the Mustangs that kept the A’s from putting up early runs. A’s outfielder Nathan Barksdale grounded into second base which led to a double play to retire the top half of the inning.
However in the next inning, the A’s would take an early 1-0 lead, as Will Walsh grounded out to second, bringing in the unearned RBI from Tab Tracy. Tracy secured the scoring position by reaching first on an error, then stealing second base.
The Mustangs were having trouble getting the hits they needed, only achieving four hits in seven innings. The A’s built on their lead in the sixth inning off some crucial errors from the ’Stangs.
First baseman for the A’s, Jared Anderson, started the two score inning by being hit from the pitch, and then stealing second base. Anderson would then continue his track around the bases off another error from the Mustangs.
After four balls, Anderson was able to trout to home base, now pushing the lead 2-0. Tracy would come back to the plate for a sacrifice fly that would bring in Max Peterson, and the A’s would hang on to a 3-0 lead.
In the eighth inning, the Mustangs finally awoke their bats. Right fielder Will Dryburgh singled to the pitcher, and later stole second. Both Oscar Pegg and Bodenhausen would fail to get on base, leaving the Mustangs with one out to work with.
That’s when Michael Paule, who finished the night with a run, hit, and RBI, would step up to the plate, and singled to left field bringing in Dryburgh, closing the lead 3-1. Wagner would single, allowing Paule to score, inching closer 3-2.
Dylan Carey, still with minimal room for error, would single, and got an RBI himself as Jack Wager completed his route around the bases, tying the game 3-3.
In the bottom of the ninth, Mason Holton would start the batting order with a strikeout. Dryburgh, who had two runs and two hits, hit a single, placing the Mustangs on base. Dryburgh would eventually advance to second after a walk.
That brought up the hero of the night, Bodenhausen, who hit the ball past the second baseman, finding the gap, and bringing home Dryburgh for the win.
Bodenhausen got the signature walk-off “gatorade” shower, and the Mustangs took control of the North Division, leading one game ahead of the A’s.
