In just its second loss of the season, St. Joseph Christian was eliminated by Sante Fe in a heart-rending 3-2 defeat during the Class 1 State Sectional Tournament on Saturday at St. Joseph Christian High School.

Not only was it an untimely loss, it was just the second third time Christian (25-2) allowed the opposing team to win more than two sets against them in an otherwise dominant season.

Coach Erin Patrick emphasized the team’s effort, as well as the quality and playoff experience of Santa Fe (23-4-2), last year’s Class 1 runner up.

“Of course it’s disappointing, but you’re thankful for the hard work and the effort that they put in to make it a game like that, against a team that got second in state last year,” Patrick said. “We had our opportunities in that fourth game to win it and made some mistakes, and that opened the door for them. And they took advantage of it because they’re a well-coached team and they’ve been here before.”

The Lions were immediately in unfamiliar territory, losing the first set of the tournament by a score of 25-19 after a late rally by the Chiefs.

Christian was able to turn it on, pulling away at the end of otherwise close sets to win the next two sets 25-20 and 25-22, respectively.

Then, the close games stopped going their way. Santa Fe rallied again to save its season, coming back from a five point deficit to win the fourth set 25-23.

By then, momentum had shifted. The Chiefs started the final set on fire, burying the Lions under a 11-5 deficit. Patrick called a timeout to stop the run, but the damage had already been done. Santa Fe junior Isabella Limback spiked a ball just inside the left boundary, a kill that punctuated their 15-9 victory in the final set.

Christian senior Victoria Hudgens said the combination of heavily-contested sets and extra periods effected their execution late in the match.

“After winning a game with such a big lead, it’s hard going into the next game knowing it’s back to 0-0,” Hudgens said. “Of course we’re disappointed because we did want to go further than this. But I think we’re all very thankful for the time we did have together and the hard work that we got to put on the court today.”

Patrick mirrored the sentiment.

“It really comes down to execution, we made some mistakes that gave them points,” Patrick said. “And again, in the fourth and fifth games, that we hadn’t really done. Really it’s the execution from a mental standpoint.”

Despite the heart-breaking loss, the Lions have come a long way from the depths of the conference. In 2016, before this class of seniors helped to turn the program around, Christian finished just 2-20. This year, they celebrate one of the best seasons in the school’s history.

Hudgens will look back on her time with the team very fondly.

“We put it all on the court. Every single girl would dive and have bruises all over themselves so it was really cool,” Hudgens said. “We could look at each other and say ‘Oh my gosh, that hurt so bad. But let’s get back up and keep working.’”

MIDWAY 3, EAST ATCHISON 1

The Wolves also saw their state championship dreams come to an end for the season in the second game of the tournament, suffering a trio of demoralizing losses after opening the series with a win.

Their 25-22 win in the first set was followed by a comprehensive 25-11 win for Midway (22-1), then a hard-fought 26-24, then another blowout at 25-10 to eliminate East Atchison (19-6) from the playoffs.

"We had our goal of winning conference and districts and we had our share of the conference championship and the district championship,” Wolves coach Stephanie Parson said, “It’s hard to end on a loss, but we have to focus on the positive. We hung two banners in our gym this year, and that’s great.”

Midway went on to win the quarterfinal over Santa Fe by a score of 3-0 to keep its season alive.