Despite a few rough seasons, St. Joseph Christian football players believe the team has the pieces to impress in 2023.
After going 1-9 last season, the team has put in the work this offseason and will look to make a strong first impression Friday night against DeKalb in the Game of the Week, presented by Price Chopper.
The first game of the season will always bring out a lot of energy and excitement, but St. Joe Christian head coach Troy Schenk said it’s important to treat it like any other game.
“You want to take it one game at a time,” Schenk said. “We’re treating this like it’s our season, and we’re going to do that each week.”
Despite the one-win season, the Lions still managed to average 25 points a game. This gave a young team something to build off of, and showed the seniors where they needed to take the lead.
“All of us seniors are going to step up this year,” said senior Judson Smith. “We’re really excited to play and have some fun out there.”
“We’re starting to develop into getting some more upperclassmen,” added Schenk. “Guys are just getting better as football players. They’re growing up.”
One area that the Lions said they focused on more than years past is in conditioning.
With the triple-digit temperatures St. Joseph has been experiencing this week, they won’t have to wait long to put that effort to the test.
“It’s going to go a long way for us,” said senior Jaren Padgett. “Other teams might not be doing this. I know we are. We’re ready to put it in their faces.”
“We can put it in their mouths all four quarters and we’re ready to go,” added senior Vail Fruechting. “The heat’s been a little tough because we had to be inside. I think we’ll be good.”
When the clock hits zero Friday night, the Lions want to have proven that they are to be taken seriously this year.
“We’ve improved and we’ve worked hard,” Schenk said. “Hopefully they see how hard these kids have worked and that proves itself.”
“We’ve been working,” added Padgett. “We’re getting stronger and we’re ready to come out and hit hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.