St. Joseph Christian senior Jacob Clabaugh runs down the sideline after catching a pass against Bishop LeBlond during the first quarter in 2022 in St. Joseph.

 Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW

Despite a few rough seasons, St. Joseph Christian football players believe the team has the pieces to impress in 2023.

After going 1-9 last season, the team has put in the work this offseason and will look to make a strong first impression Friday night against DeKalb in the Game of the Week, presented by Price Chopper.

