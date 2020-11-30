St. Joseph, Missouri, and Buchanan County boast a rich tradition of sports history dating back more than a century. Numerous legends have graced our area’s fields, courts courses, pools and arenas competing or contributing in numerous feats setting unprecedented benchmarks that have left lasting memories for a lifetime.

Beginning in 2021, these individuals, administrators, contributors and teams will have a place to be honored as the St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame will induct the inaugural class. The Hall of Fame is founded and owned by the St. Joseph, Missouri, Sports Commission.

“When the commission reformed several months ago, one of the top priorities was to develop a platform to recognize the wide range of sports history in our area,” said Brett Esely, chairman of the commission. “When you think of the many individuals that were either born here, began or made their careers here, that list is extremely impressive and rivals anywhere in the country.”

To qualify for induction, nominees must meet one of the following requirements: individual must have been born in Buchanan County; must have made their sports career or accomplished their feats in Buchanan County; or must be contributing to sports in Buchanan County at the present time.

Nominees will be considered from the following categories: athletes, teams, coaches, athletics administrators, officials/referees, media members, sports medicine personnel, personal trainers, contributors/meritorious service and support personnel. Individuals not fitting into any of the categories may also be considered.

Nominations will be accepted beginning in late January 2021 to which anyone with a candidate(s) is encouraged to take part.

For the inaugural induction, nominations will close in late March to which the selection committee will convene shortly thereafter to identify the class which will consist of up to 10 individual inductees and 1 team. It is the intent to conduct the enshrinement ceremony in late summer/early fall but could be impacted by pandemic protocol.

“This is a big deal for our area and we hope that numerous individuals will participate in the nominating process as that’s what makes this endeavor so much fun and intriguing,” Esely commented.

Long term plans for the Hall of Fame include a permanent shrine to the inductees to which different options and locations are being discussed. Sponsorship opportunities for the Hall of Fame will also be developed and available early in 2021.