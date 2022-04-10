KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City suffered the club's first home loss of the 2022 season at the hands of an old friend Saturday night.
That old friend was former Sporting KC forward C.J. Sapong, who scored the go ahead goal in the 68th minute to give his new team, Nashville SC, a 2-1 lead. A lead they never relinquished.
Sporting KC manager Peters Vermes was frustrated with his club’s performance and was particularly upset with the defensive effort in the second half.
“Terrible mentality, terrible defending mentality, just terrible,” Vermes said.
However, both Nashville (3-2-1) and Sporting KC (2-5-0) started the game strong. Nashville looked to draw first blood in the 13th, as a penalty against Sporting KC allowed a penalty kick for Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar.
Sporting KC’s veteran goalkeeper, Tim Melia, was unfazed and stopped the Mukhtar shot as the teams remained deadlocked. As Sporting fans demanded an offsides call on the penalty that led to Mukhtar’s penalty kick, Vermes would not make excuses.
“At the end of the day, we should never have given those situations away,” Vermes said. “Whether any of that stuff was offsides or not, at the end of the day you still gotta defend and you shouldn’t be giving those situations away like that.”
After the penalty kick, Sporting looked poised to go toe to toe with Nashville, taking a 1-0 lead on Remi Walter’s second goal of the season. Sporting took that 1-0 lead into halftime where it wouldn’t last long after, as Nashville’s active offense tied the game 1-1 in the 51st on a header from Dave Romney.
The quick Nashville offense continued to bother Sporting as the night went on, attempting 19 shots throughout the night and having control of the ball for much of the second half.
The winning goal came from a familiar face to Sporting fans, as Nashville’s Sapong found himself in the right place as the ball ricocheted off Sporting players on a set-piece play, where Sapong stroked in the goal to give Nashville a 2-1 lead. Melia, who gave up the go-ahead goal, agreed with his manager about the poor defensive play in the second half.
“We’re at home, we have a great fan base, we’re up a goal and we are collectively, every single one of us on the field, too soft in those moments,” Melia said. “We shouldn’t shy away from that, we need to correct it, we need to do better and he’s 100% right.”
While Nashville controlled the ball for most of the second half, Sporting mounted a few good offensive possessions. The home club came within inches of tying the game with a Graham Zusi shot that was sent just wide left, striking the post and resting harmlessly behind the net.
The Zusi shot was the closest Sporting came to tying the game, and after a couple empty offensive possessions and long shots in stoppage time, Nashville secured the win. As Sporting’s record falls to 2-5-0, Melia wants to make sure that he, and his teammates take responsibility for the loss.
“It’s something we have to look at (as) players, no one else but the players,” Melia said. “We’re the ones on the field, we’re making decisions, we’re controlling results at that point. All (of us) need to do better. Myself included.”
Sporting KC will travel to Los Angeles to play LAFC next Sunday.
