In their first meeting with the Bengals just a few weeks ago, things didn’t go as planned for the Chiefs defense.
After leading by 11 points at halftime, the Chiefs gave up the lead in the fourth quarter before ultimately losing on a last-second field goal.
As the Chiefs gear up for their second meeting with the Bengals in Sunday’s AFC Championship game, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said the Chiefs have a better idea of what it will take to come out on top this time.
In that first meeting, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had his best performance of the season. The rookie notched 11 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns. The game marked his only double-digit catch total of the season and highest single-game touchdown total of the season.
Much of Chase’s success has been attributed to his chemistry with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow and Chase were teammates in college at LSU, where Burrow won a Heisman Trophy and Chase won the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best wide receiver in the country, in a National Championship-winning season for the Tigers in 2019.
In the game against the Chiefs, Burrow threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns, good for his second-highest yardage total and a tie for his most touchdown passes in a game this season.
Spagnuolo said it’s clear how well the two work together.
“They know each other really well, obviously the time together at LSU makes a difference, and you can see it in the confidence in the way they play,” Spagnuolo said. “Those two together are a dynamic duo. No question about it.”
While the former Bayou Bengals had a big day against the Chiefs, Cincinnati’s other two main receivers, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, have been a threat all season long.
While Chase led the team with 1,455 receiving yards, Higgins was right behind with 1,091 yards and Boyd followed with 828 yards.
The Bengals were one of just five teams in the NFL with multiple 1,000-yard receivers this season- including the Chiefs.
Spagnuolo said Burrow’s intelligence and the Bengals’ versatility make them hard to cover.
“Quarterback knows where to go with the ball,” Spagnuolo said. “He’s sharp enough to know that if you’re taking one of his guys away, he’s gonna go someplace else, so we’ll have to play that cat and mouse game.”
As the Chiefs prepare for another rematch game, their third of the postseason, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said Spagnuolo does a good job of preparing the defense for what they will see.
“I think it’s more so about preparation,” Jones said. “We’re seeing things we got beat on in the first game and we’re able to prepare better for them and correct our errors and mistakes.”
Looking back at the first meeting with the Bengals, Spagnuolo said he feels like the Chiefs did a good job of contesting catches, but Cincinnati got the ball to bounce their way most of the time.
If the Chiefs want to come out on top this week, Spagnuolo said they’ll need to repeat that defensive pressure and hope the ball bounces their way more this time.
“We need to make those plays,” Spagnuolo said. “Our guys understand that, and if we do that, certainly the outcome will be a lot better than it was last time.”
The Chiefs and Bengals meet in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.
